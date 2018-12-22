Relative Or Intrinsic Valuation? An Overview of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CHKP) True Value

With so many different financial models generating different conclusions, choosing the most relevant one to value a company can be daunting. For instance, while my relative valuation model tells me Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CHKP) is overvalued by 90.4%, my discounted cash flow (DCF) model signals a 27.81% undervaluation instead. So, which model is more reliable and why?

A closer look at intrinsic valuation

At the heart of the DCF is the basic assumption that a firm’s intrinsic valuation is equivalent to the sum of all its future free cash flows (FCF). As those familiar with the DCF will know, forecasting FCFs reliably past 5 years is often a difficult and subjective task, which is why I’ve used analyst FCF forecasts as a starting point for my model. To obtain the per share intrinsic value of CHKP, we must first discount the sum of CHKP’s future FCFs by 11%, which gives us an equity value of $US$12b, then 156.21k shares outstanding are divided through. This results in an intrinsic value of $78.28. Check out the source of my intrinsic value here.,

But how accurate is this figure? A key assumption in DCFs is that by the final year of our forecast horizon, which is year 5 in CHKP’s case, a company is assumed to be mature and therefore FCF should be growing at a sustainable rate. CHKP’s final year FCF growth rate of -3.74%, is too low. If this assumption held true, CHKP would shrink to a point where it would cease to exist very soon, which is a highly unlikely outcome. To improve our DCF analysis, we could extend the terminal year until FCF growth moderates to a more sustainable level around 1% to 5%. But investors also have to be mindful that there are far less data points the further out we go.

Examining relative valuation

The assumption behind relative valuation is that two companies with similar risk-return characteristics should have the same price since investors theoretically would be indifferent to purchasing either company. Unfortunately, the hardest part is finding companies that are similar enough to CHKP to compare it against. As such, I’ve used the overall Software industry as CHKP’s proxy. The calculations for relative valuation are quite simple. By multiplying CHKP’s earnings by the industry’s P/E ratio, we can obtain CHKP’s fair value of $190.48, which tells us that it is currently undervalued. However, should we believe this result?

One quick way of finding out is to see if CHKP shares a similar capital structure to the overall Software industry we are comparing it to. This is an important check since the P/E ratio, which we are using for our relative valuation, can be distorted by different capital structures. With no debt, CHKP’s D/E ratio is significantly different from the average firm in the Software industry, which has a D/E ratio of 86.71%. Given the discrepancy of CHKP’s D/E with the average Software firm, we could improve our analysis by using enterprise multiples like EV/Sales instead, which aren’t affected by different capital structures.

What Model Should I Listen To?

Neither model is perfect despite the robust financial theory behind them. While intrinsic valuation is immune from market irrationality and mispricing, it is highly exposed to forecasting error. On the other hand, relative valuation is easy to calculate but affected by overall market mispricing. For example, relative valuation would not have been an effective tool to value a technology company at the height of the dotcom bubble in 2000. Ultimately, investors should derive their final valuation based off both models. I encourage you to weight each model depending on your preferences to calculate a weighted average target price.

Next Steps:

For CHKP, there are three pertinent factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does CHKP have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does CHKP’s growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Are there other high quality stocks you could be holding instead of CHKP? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

