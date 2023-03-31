Relative recalls drug addicted kin killed in Queens arson fire: ‘She had a hard life’

A drug-addicted Queens murder victim was doomed by one final and fatal decision.

A relative of Lavina Nolley, 49, recalled the slain woman’s vibrant sense of humor and love of family before she was fatally slashed by a second woman inside a Long Island City apartment then set ablaze by her alleged killer only weeks before Christmas in 2021.

“She had a hard life by making bad choices,” said Carol Mallette, a foster cousin of the victim. “I’m referring to her addiction, a terrible disease. But when she was clean, she was the funniest person — make you laugh until your belly ached.”

An NYPD source told the Daily News that neither woman lived in the apartment, and they were both apparently drug users. The killing was linked to drugs, the source said.

Nolley was taken in and raised by Mallette’s grandmother, and was considered a part of the family through good times and bad — with the victim’s life going downhill as her addiction took hold and she lost contact with her relatives for years.

Police arrested Tandika Wright, 35, for murder, manslaughter, assault and arson on March 14, with the suspect accused of slashing the victim multiple times with a sharp object before setting the NYCHA apartment ablaze and fleeing, prosecutors said.

The Brooklyn suspect faces 25 years to life behind bars if convicted. Authorities initially believed Nolley’s death was a suicide but an autopsy revealed the grisly details behind her killing.

“The last time I saw here was in 2015 or 2016 in Harlem,” recalled Mallette. “I could tell she was using. She was with an unsavory-looking character. I saw the look of shame on her face.”

The two shared a final hug, with Mallette encouraging Nolley to come back and visit the family.

“She said she would, but she hurried along the street,” recalled Mallette. “I watched her turn that corner, and now it’s like she’s a ghost in the wind. I’m left with so many memories of her.”