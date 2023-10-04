Relative reports Imperial Stewart found; police find human remains, file murder charge

An aunt of missing 17-year-old Imperial Stewart said Tuesday night on social media that he has been found, and one of the two brothers originally identified as a person of interest in his disappearance has been charged with murder.

Dyshaha Lena'a said on social media: "I want to thank everyone who shared and helped search for Imperial ... yes he has been found... please continue to pay for our family." The post is followed by a crying emoji and a broken heart.

Columbus police dispatch confirmed investigators were on the scene Tuesday night on the property of a church on the city's Northeast Side, but could not provide further information.

Cmdr. Mark Denner, who heads Columbus Division of Police investigations, said human remains were discovered on the property of the Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Road in the city's Bridgeview neighborhood.

Cadaver dogs were involved in the investigation, he said.

Denners said police have not confirmed whether the discovery of the remains is related to Stewart's disappearance. An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the identity of the remains found.

However, Michael Bowles, 20, of the Southeast Side, one of two brothers whom police originally announced were persons of interest in Stewart's disappearance, was charged Tuesday with murder, according to court records.

The crime occurred on Lonsdale Road near Ivyhurst Drive in the Pine Hills area on the East Side, just northwest of the Interstates 270 and 70 interchange, court records state.

Columbus police released information Sept. 25 and held a press conference about Stewart's disappearance, saying they suspected foul play and asked for help in locating a black 2006 Chrysler 300 that may have been involved.

That car was later found "burnt out" in an area of Columbus' Southeast Side that is located in Fairfield County, according to court records.

Police asked the public for help to locate Bowles and his younger brothers, Mi'Quel Bowles, 18, in connection with Stewart's disappearance.

Police believe Mi'Quel Bowles, a high school senior, was shot Sept. 20, the same day Stewart was last seen, with the shooting taking place inside the Chrysler, according to court records. The shooting, court documents said, occurred while Stewart was being robbed.

Michael Bowles is suspected of dropping Mi'Quel Bowles off at a family member's house after the shooting and robbery, court records indicate.

Mi'Quel Bowles told detectives he was not in the car with his brother and had no knowledge of Stewart's disappearance or the robbery, according to court records. However, detectives stated in court records that multiple witnesses saw Mi'QAuel getting out of his brother's car at the family member's home.

Mi'Quel Bowles and his mother, 40-year-old Tywisha Peterson, both of the Northeast Side, face felony charges of obstructing justice and appeared earlier Tuesday at bond hearings in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Franklin County prosecutors said at the hearings Bowles and Peterson have both lied to investigators about their involvement and connection to a Sept. 20 suspected robbery that court records say may have led to the homicide of Stewart, who was last seen on that day in the car near Cleveland Avenue and Huy Road.

Besides eyewitness statements, physical evidence also contradicts Mi'Quel's assertions that he was not in the car, prosecutors said.

Municipal Court Judge Bill Hedrick set bond at $500,000 each for Mi'Quel Bowles and his mother.

After the hearing, courthouse security separated members of both families after a heated exchange in the hallway.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Aunt says missing Imperial Stewart found; suspect charged with murder