Relative shot woman dead at Fort Worth house, police say; detectives investigate killing

A relative shot a woman to death on Saturday morning at a south Fort Worth house, police said.

The victim was slain about 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Royster Road, Fort Worth police said.

Homicide detectives were speaking with a male who has admitted to shooting the victim, a police spokesman said. As of about 1:15 p.m., police had not reported the shooter’s arrest.

Police did not describe the precise relationship between the shooter and the victim, whose name and age the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released.