Relative of slain victim surrenders to face charges as accomplice in Brooklyn party shooting

A relative of a man shot to death outside a Brooklyn party has surrendered to face charges as an accomplice in the slaying, police said Monday.

Gioliver Tineo, 23, turned himself in to police Sunday afternoon for the fatal Saturday night shooting of Delvin Diaz on Drew St. near Loring Ave. in East New York.

Investigators charged Tineo with attempted murder and weapon possession. The gunman who fired the fatal shot has not been caught, police said. Cops could not immediately explain Tineo’s exact alleged role in the shooting.

Tineo is related to Diaz through marriage. He’s the nephew of Diaz’s sister-in-law, a police source said.

Diaz, 33, was blasted multiple times and a 31-year-old woman was grazed in the shoulder during the shooting, which occurred after a fight broke out during a get-together in Diaz’s apartment building on Drew St., cops said.

Medics rushed both victims to Brookdale University Hospital, where Diaz died. The woman was treated and released, cops said.

Cops say they recovered a handgun from the scene.

Tineo has no criminal history, police said. He lives about two miles away from the violence-plagued Brooklyn block where Saturday’s shooting occurred.

His arraignment was pending in Brooklyn Criminal Court Monday.