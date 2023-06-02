Relatives accused of using closed church as drug house in Davidson County, sheriff’s office says

A father and son are facing multiple drug charges after an investigation into a closed church in Davidson County, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives and deputies conducted a drug investigation at South Side Baptist Church on Floyd Church Road in Lexington.

The sheriff’s office says they got a tip that Josh Price was living in the Fellowship Hall behind the church and was growing marijuana. The church was not in operation and has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputies continued to search the church and found 12 pounds of marijuana, 32 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 41 THC vape pens, 20 marijuana plants, and about 2 pounds of THC wax.

The sheriff’s office arrested Matthew and Josh Price from Lexington. Both are facing charges of manufacturing marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver THC wax, and three counts of felonies. Maintaining a dwelling, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and conspiracy to traffic marijuana.

Both men will appear in the Davidson County District Court on July 25.

