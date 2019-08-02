'There was no way that they could've survived': A Boeing 737 Max victim’s mom and brother are demanding justice from the FAA (BA)

Clifford Law Offices





24-year-old Samya Stumo was one of 157 killed when a Boeing 737 Max flown by Ethiopian Airlines crashed in March — the second fatal crash involving the new plane within five months.

After FAA officials testified in front of a Senate committee, Stumo's mother and younger brother drove to Washington, DC, to protest alleged failures on the part of both the agency and Boeing that led to flaws in the plane's design.

Business Insider spoke with them following the protest — during which security removed them from the FAA grounds.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

"It's just not fair that she's dead"

Samya Stumo was 24 years old, starting her "dream job" at a Washington, DC-based NGO and heading to Nairobi, and then onward to Uganda for work when the Boeing 737 Max she was flying from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, plunged into the ground six minutes after taking off.

Stumo was among the 157 killed on Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 in March when the Boeing 737 Max crashed due to a flaw in the plane's design, the second of two similar crashes. The first, Lion Air Flight 610, crashed in Indonesia in October, 2018, killing 189.

Now, Stumo's family is demanding accountability.

"Life is tough, and she was my rock," her 20-year-old brother, Tor Stumo, said in a phone call with Business Insider.

They're among the dozens of victims' families that have filed suits against Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), alleging that faulty designs and lax oversight led to both fatal crashes. In particular, families of victims from the second crash have stated that they believe, based on what was known at the time, that the aircraft should have been grounded following the first crash.

"We're laymen, not experts, and even we can see this was wrong"

The more that Stumo's family learns, the more incensed they get.

On Thursday, Stumo's mother, Nadia Milleron, and her brother Tor Stumo, held a demonstration in front of the FAA's main offices in Washington, DC, in response to Senate testimony given by several FAA officials a day earlier — particularly Associate Administrator of Aviation Safety Ali Bahrami.

Read more: Boeing's 737 Max crisis is wreaking havoc on the small town where it builds the grounded plane

Samya Stumo Tor Nadia Milleron More

Clifford Law Offices

On Wednesday, Bahrami defended the FAA's system of giving plane makers like Boeing broad oversight of their own work, rather than the agency inspecting and certifying certain designs itself.

However, Bahrami also admitted that the FAA had misjudged the risk of a second crash coming so soon after the first one, the Lion Air Flight 610 crash in October 2018 that killed 189 people.

After the Lion Air crash, the FAA issued a flight-directive that warned 737 Max pilots about how to respond in the event of an automated system, Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, activated erroneously, which preliminary reports indicated was the cause of the crash.

The FAA also allowed Boeing to begin working on a software fix to prevent the problem from occurring, but kept this confidential.

"The implication was that this pilot change would be sufficient to provide airworthiness; there was no real mention of improvements and necessary changes to the MCAS system, leading I think most people to conclude that there was no long-term issue with the MCAS," Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) said to Bahrami at the hearing. "That lack of transparency I think is not appropriate."

The confidential work on the long-term fix — and the assessment that it would be necessary — were revealed in a Wall Street Journal report this week. Bahrami claimed that an agreement between the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board required the agency to keep certain information confidential as the investigation proceeded.

Read more: Boeing says it could suspend 737 Max production if grounding continues, putting tens of thousands of jobs at risk