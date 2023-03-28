Relatives of Colorado supermarket massacre sue gunmaker over alleged marketing practices

Relatives of the victims killed in the 2021 shooting at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colo., are suing the gunmaker for its alleged marketing practices.

Last week marked the two-year anniversary of the shooting, in which Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, then 23, let bullets fly from a Ruger AR-556 he had bought legally, killing 10 people. Firing inside and outside the store, he shot customers, workers and a cop who tried to stop him.

Alissa has schizophrenia and was ruled unfit to stand trial. He was charged with murder and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Relatives of five of the 10 people who were killed served the company last Thursday. The suit is expected to be filed in Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. It adds to a lawsuit filed March 14 by the son of a sixth victim, and the cases will likely be combined, said Andrew Garza, a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

The lawsuits allege that Fairfield, Conn.-based Sturm, Ruger & Co. marketed the rifle-like pistol in a “reckless” and “immoral” way that encouraged lone gunmen and emphasized its ability to kill. The company did not comment on Monday.

This legal playbook has been used before. Relatives of those killed in the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in which 20 children and six educators were gunned down, successfully sued Remington last year. They won a $73 million settlement.

“We’re interested in pursuing justice for all the families and holding Ruger accountable,” Garza said Monday.

