Relatives of the defenders of Mariupol ask Erdogan to involve China to save the fighters

IRYNA BALACHUK — MONDAY, 16 MAY, 2022, 2:31 PM

Relatives of the fighters of the Mariupol garrison have called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to involve Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the rescue of the defenders of the Azovstal steelworks.

Source: singer Ruslana Lyzhychko and relatives of the defenders at a press conference in Turkey

Lyzhychko's Quote: "Please find ways to carry out an extraction and an evacuation. People there are in terrible conditions."

Quote from Natalia, a defender’s wife: "You are our last hope, and we believe that Turkey, represented by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and China, represented by Xi Jinping, and the Lord God himself will unite and help save Azovstal and the people there. They need to be saved already yesterday. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, turn to Xi Jinping and save the defenders together."

Details: Relatives of the defenders of Mariupol told Turkish journalists that the Russians are shelling Azovstal daily and dropping so-called "anti-bunker" bombs weighing 500 kg on the plant.

