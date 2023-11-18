Relatives of EU workers being evacuated from Gaza – EU diplomacy chief
Family members of EU employees have started to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip, said Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
Source: Borrell on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "A first group of 19 people – dependants of EU staff – have left Gaza."
Details: The EU's senior diplomat expressed gratitude to the Israeli president and the Israeli and Egyptian foreign ministers.
Borrell also voiced hope that the rest of the EU staff and their families would be able to leave Gaza as soon as possible.
The EU Border Assistance Mission to the Gaza Strip has been operating in Rafah since 2005, comprising 18 staff members. It has assisted Palestinian officials in checking forged documents and controlling arms and drug smuggling.
Background:
Official information suggests that around 1,340 European Union citizens have left Gaza through the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt as of 16 November.
On 10 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Kyiv had evacuated 160 more of its citizens and 9 citizens of Moldova from Gaza. Later, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu expressed his gratitude for this.
