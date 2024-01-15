Relatives of Israeli hostages urge negotiations during Berlin visit

Idit Ohel, mother of hostage Alon Ohel, holds a photo of herself hugging her son, during a press conference of the relatives of hostages held captive by Hamas since October 7, at the Israeli embassy in Berlin. Christoph Soeder/dpa

Relatives of German-Israeli hostages being held in the Gaza Strip have urged efforts to secure their release during a visit to Berlin.

"We hope negotiations will close a deal very soon," Efrat Machikawa, whose uncle, Gadi Mozes, was abducted, said at a press conference at the Israeli embassy in Berlin on Monday.

She said she plans to ask German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at a meeting later on Monday to thank Qatar for its efforts to mediate and negotiate for the release of the hostages.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas released 105 of the hostages abducted from Israel during a negotiated pause in fighting in November. Israel in exchange agreed to release 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

But there are currently no concrete prospects for further releases.

According to Israeli estimates, more than 130 hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip, although 25 of the remaining hostages are believed to be dead.

Militants from Hamas and other Palestinian extremist groups abducted around 240 people from Israel during unprecedented Hamas-led attacks on October 7 that included brutal massacres of Israeli civilians.

Machikawa is one of 21 relatives of hostages who visited Berlin to mark the 100th day since the devastating October 7 attacks.

"Extremists are a global problem," she said. "We should join forces."

The relatives include mothers, fathers, wives and siblings of people being held in the Gaza Strip. Some brought hourglasses with them as a sign of dwindling time to secure their release.

Hagit Chen said that her son, 19-year-old Itay Chen, does not have access to enough food or medicine.

Raz Ben Ami, who herself was held captive by Hamas but was released in November, also made the trip to Berlin. Her husband, Ohad Ben Ami, remains a hostage in the Gaza Strip.

