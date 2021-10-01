Relatives of missing people try to keep them in the public eye. They need help.

Karen Phillips’ daughter Kierra Coles has been missing since 2018, but Phillips sometimes pretends that she just saw her yesterday, which helps her feel better. But she wishes her daughter was kept as fresh in the minds of everyone around her with the help of the media and the police.

Over the past month, a national conversation has exploded around missing persons cases and inequity, sparked by widespread media coverage following the disappearance of Gabby Petito, a young woman posting YouTube videos about her cross-country trip who was found dead Sept. 19. Highlighting this was the case of then-missing Illinois student Jelani Day, whose body was found four days after Petito. The mother of Day has spoken out about how his situation was treated differently by both the media and the police, outlining how it was difficult to get media attention.

MSNBC correspondent Joy Reid called the media’s extensive coverage of a missing white woman “Missing White Woman Syndrome,” a term identified in studies that show how missing white women were likely to receive not only more coverage, but more repeated coverage than missing women of color.

In their appeal for continued help looking for their loved ones, families of other missing people have responded to renewed media attention by acknowledging that they believe their cases have received unequal treatment, including the parents of missing Chicago postal worker Kierra Coles and relatives of Diamond Bynum and King Walker, an aunt and nephew who disappeared in Gary.

Coles’ mother, Phillips, said it was “easier” to get media coverage when her daughter first went missing, but it’s been difficult to sustain.

“They show a Black person’s case, but you might see it one time. With a white woman, you might see that all week, every week,” said Phillips.

She believes that “there should be something regular with missing people, just to show their face,” such as a regular segment on TV or the news where images of people have disappeared are displayed, in the hopes of jogging someone’s memory somewhere.

Coles, a mail carrier who lived in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood, went missing in October 2018. At the time she was 26 years old and around three months pregnant. She is Black with a medium-brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet 4 inches, weighing about 125 pounds, according to a missing persons alert issued at the time by Chicago police.

Attention and coverage have a significant effect, according to Natalie Wilson, co-founder of national nonprofit Black and Missing, not only because media coverage raises awareness but also “puts the pressure on law enforcement to add resources to the case.”

La Shann Walker, mother and grandmother of missing people Diamond Bynum and King Walker, tries to do as many interviews as she can to “keep the awareness that they’re still missing,” but she has been told by some media outlets that the only time they can report on the case is if there’s an anniversary or a birthday.

Walker’s daughter, 21 at the time, and Walker’s then 2-year-old grandson King went missing July 25, 2015, from her father’s home in the 500 block of Matthews Street in Gary’s Brunswick neighborhood after leaving the home of Diamond’s stepmother at 11 a.m.

Bynum is developmentally disabled with Prader-Willi syndrome, which has symptoms that include slow mental development and constant hunger. She walks slowly, with a pronounced limp, has brown eyes and brown hair, and is 4-feet-8 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. At the time, King was 3 feet tall and weighed 35 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Walker is also trying to figure out how to get national coverage for their cases, because at this point, her daughter and grandson “could be anywhere,” she said.

But although attention is helpful, there is still a difference between getting people to pay attention and getting people to care, according to Maria DeMoya, an associate professor of communication and chair of the public relations and advertising program at DePaul University.

Just because someone is posted about on social media or in the news, “that does not mean people are going to care,” said DeMoya, partly due to factors including race, class and circumstances around the disappearance that contribute to the public caring more about certain cases than others.

One of the ways to combat this disparity, in addition to providing more coverage of underlooked missing persons cases, is to provide more context, DeMoya said.

“If you don’t provide that context, you’re just providing salacious details, not providing the social context or need to solve this issue,” she said.

She urged people to think about those who might be most vulnerable, such as women forced to travel alone on public transportation early in the morning. News coverage usually presents cases as isolated occurrences, which allows people to think of the cases as “‘tragic,’ ‘horrible,’ ‘weird,’ versus understanding that this is a larger thing, even if you don’t consider race,” she added.

Another key factor is hiring more reporters and editors of color, said DeMoya. Newsrooms “really have to make an effort in representation,” she said, because “we tend to care about people that are like us.”

Using media attention on missing people from Petito’s case “is not unethical,” said DeMoya, referring to families and activists who brought up the unequal coverage of cases in comparison with coverage of Gabby Petito. “It doesn’t mean that they don’t care about that woman or her family,” said DeMoya, “it means they saw an opening” to turn the discussion to overlooked cases.

At a news conference, Petito’s father acknowledged this inequality in coverage by calling for the media to bring the same attention to “all the people that are missing and need help,” adding that “it’s not just Gabby that deserves that.”

The families also see a disparity in how their cases were treated by authorities.

Walker doesn’t want to “bash” the Gary police, but she is saddened and frustrated by how they have handled Bynum and King’s case. In comparison to the number of news conferences held for Gabby Petito, Walker doesn’t “remember them ever doing even one news conference for Diamond and King,” she said.

The police also did not issue an Amber Alert for her 2-year-old grandson because he was with his 21-year-old aunt Diamond — “even though she has a mind capacity of a 5- to 7-year-old,” said Walker. She added that the police told her that her daughter and grandson had to be missing for 24 hours before they could investigate. At the time, Diamond Bynum’s father, Eugene Bynum Jr., said that he believed the police didn’t understand how serious his daughter’s condition is, and the family called for the police to issue the alert.

Walker has tried reaching out to the police to get updates on the case or to get them to hold a news conference on anniversaries but has not received adequate answers, she said. She has tried to hire private investigators or ask other policing entities such as Indiana State Police for help, but said that all have told her they need permission from Gary’s Police Department, which isn’t answering requests.

The Gary Police Department did not respond to requests for comment.

Coles’ father, Joseph Coles, who spends his time handing out flyers about his daughter, cited difficulties in communication with authorities that started when his daughter first went missing. “I had problems with them understanding and acknowledging who I was,” he said about the police.

Although Kierra Coles’ mother, Phillips, said that although she had high hopes for their relationship with the police when her daughter first went missing, because there were so many people working the case, this has waned since her daughter’s case was assigned to the homicide division a year ago. She also said the communication with the police has stopped. “It seem like they ain’t never in the office,” she said, and asked for better communication. “Just keep having someone call me,” she said.

In response to requests for comment, Chicago police provided the following statement:

“The Coles case remains a high-risk missing person investigation with potential foul play suspected. At this point, anybody with knowledge of her last whereabouts is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department. We are seeking any and all information in an attempt to locate her and we won’t stop until we do.

The United States Postal Inspection Service, FBI and Chicago Police are jointly working this investigation.”

Walker tries to go up to Gary, where her daughter and grandson disappeared, whenever she can and hands out flyers and searches abandoned buildings. “I can’t find the words really,” she said about what life was like for her and her family, including King’s mother, who tried to commit suicide.

Like Walker with Bynum and King, Coles’ parents do all that they can to keep her case in the public eye. Her father picks up flyers from the post office where his daughter worked and hands them out wherever he can, also posting frequently about Kierra on his Facebook page and doing as many media interviews as he can.

“I tell each and every one about my daughter’s story,” said Coles.

He still remembers the last time he saw his daughter, at lunch when she had come to Wisconsin to visit him. She’d gotten crab legs at the buffet. “Her and them damn crab legs,” he said, adding that they are one of her favorite foods. “I just got her a big plate of them, sat down and watched her eat them crab legs.”

But Coles emphasizes that he is not just doing this work for his daughter; he is raising awareness about other missing people whose cases are overlooked.

“We need to raise more awareness, because this is happening every day,” he said.

