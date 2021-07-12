Relatives team up in North Carolina lottery. Their jackpot left them in disbelief

Simone Jasper
·1 min read

A pair of relatives joined forces to play the lottery — and their teamwork paid off big time in North Carolina.

Robert Roberts and Foy Buckner Jr. checked their $20 scratch-off ticket and found out it was worth much more, the N.C. Education Lottery said last week in a news release.

“Something’s wrong,” Buckner said he was thinking as he looked at a $2 million prize.

Despite the relatives’ disbelief, their jackpot win was the real deal, according to officials.

“I bought the tickets and he’s my lucky picker,” Roberts said of the teamwork that led up to the big surprise.

Roberts and Buckner — whose exact relationship was not revealed in the lottery’s news release — had their lucky moment after a trip to Triangle Stop Food Stores in the mountain town of Hendersonville. At the business on Chimney Rock Road, the family members bought an Ultimate 7’s game ticket, officials said.

The relatives decided to take their money in a lump sum. They split the prize and after taxes, Roberts kept $566,287 and Buckner was left with $282,719, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

The relatives are from Buncombe County in Western North Carolina.

It’s not the first time North Carolina lottery players hit the jackpot after teaming up.

In January 2020, officials said a couple with a weekly lottery routine scored a windfall just in time to celebrate 70 years of marriage.

And in September, a husband and wife who coached together also played the lottery and won $100,000, McClatchy News reported.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NASCAR at Atlanta race results: Kurt Busch wins Cup race

    Kurt Busch won the Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. Kyle Busch finished second.

  • Amazon Shoppers Love This $6 Vegetable Brush for Cleaning Dirty Produce

    It's perfect for scrubbing potatoes, carrots, celery, and more.

  • Google is reportedly going to court to fight the $5 billion it was fined by the EU for Android's dominance

    European lawmakers hit the tech giant with a whopping $10 billion worth of fines in the space of three years.

  • Which Crypto Firms Will Follow Coinbase, Circle Into the Public Markets?

    Last week saw two crypto SPACs in two days. We asked stock analysts, “Who’s next?”

  • AARP Says These Workers Aren’t Confident about Retirement, But They’re Still Happy About the Future – Here’s Why

    The pandemic has hit minorities in a hard way and has hit low-income Black workers much worse than the average worker, according to a new AARP study. Read: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of...

  • Dem Star Nina Turner Blows Pledge Not to Take Lobbyist Money

    David McNew/GettyThe Democratic frontrunner for an open congressional seat in Ohio, Nina Turner, pledged in January that she would not accept campaign contributions from lobbyists or corporations. But weeks later, she appears to have done just that.“I’m not taking any corporate PAC or lobbyist money,” Turner tweeted on Jan. 16. “If I’m elected, my seat will belong to the people of Ohio’s 11th district.”According to Federal Election Commission records, however, the Turner campaign reported a Marc

  • Fast-Growing River Fire Prompts Evacuations in Central California

    A wildfire burning southwest of Yosemite National Park in California grew to 4,000 acres on July 11.The River Fire jumped from 800 acres to 4,000 acres in a few hours on Sunday, prompting evacuations in communities across Madera and Mariposa counties.Authorities said firefighting efforts have been hampered due to hot, dry and windy conditions. As of Sunday night, the fire was 5 percent contained.This footage shows the smoke from the fire in Mariposa. In an Instagram post, the source said she “may have to evacuate soon.” Credit: @infamous_d_74 via Storyful

  • Didi confirms China app removal, sees revenue hit

    Didi Global confirmed Monday (July 12) that Chinese regulators have told app stores to remove its products. That will see the ride hailing company's 25 apps taken down. The Cyberspace Administration of China said last week that it would remove the Didi offerings, as part of a crackdown on the company. Now the firm says the CAC has ordered it to strictly comply with the move, and to rectify problems with the security of users' information. Didi says the loss of the apps could now impact its revenue in the region. It all comes just days after a $4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock exchange. Didi shares there have plunged following news of the Chinese crackdown.

  • Bernie in Trumpworld: Sanders visits ‘imperative if democracy is to survive’

    Vermont senator tells New York Times $2tn or $3tn will not be enough for new infrastructure package Bernie Sanders speaks on the National Mall in Washington in June. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA Bernie Sanders plans to visit “Trumpworld” to persuade supporters of the former president of the errors of their ways, the Vermont senator and leading progressive said in an interview published on Sunday. “I would have loved to run against him, to tell you the truth,” Sanders told the New York Times of Tru

  • Celebrities Rally Around Valerie Bertinelli After Her Emotional Instagram About Body Shaming

    The Food Network star had a powerful response to a troll who commented on her weight.

  • Analysis: Suns now know that NBA titles don't come easily

    This is the latest lesson for the Phoenix Suns. Retire the ''Suns in four'' chants, Phoenix. The NBA Finals are a series again, the Bucks winning 120-100 on Sunday to get within 2-1 and with Game 4 on their home floor on Wednesday.

  • Bucks blowout: Giannis has 41, Suns' NBA Finals lead now 2-1

    MILWAUKEE (AP) When Giannis Antetokounmpo crashed to the court just two weeks ago with what appeared to be a serious knee injury, there was no guarantee he'd be back this season. Antetokounmpo refused to stay down. Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in the NBA Finals' return to Milwaukee, and the Bucks pounded Phoenix 120-100 on Sunday night, cutting the Suns' lead to 2-1.

  • Fans storm into Wembley Stadium for Euro 2020 final

    Fans without tickets stormed past security and gained access to the European Championship final between England and Italy on Sunday. Fans could be seen standing in the Wembley Stadium bowl unable to access their seats. "There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium,” Wembley Stadium said in a statement.

  • Amazon has won permission to monitor your sleep using radar

    Amazon said its unknown device would "improve awareness and management of sleep hygiene" in a June filing.

  • Surfside death toll rises to 94

    The death toll from the June 24 collapse of the Surfside, Fla., condominium has climbed to 94, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a briefing Monday morning.The big picture: The search and rescue mission transitioned to a recovery mission last Wednesday. Of the victims, at least 83 have been identified and 80 next-of-kin notifications have been made, Levine Cava said.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free22 people remain pot

  • These tummy-control bike shorts are backed by more than 7,000 reviews on Amazon

    "These pants are extremely comfortable! The waistband does not roll."

  • Bergman Island, Cannes review: two love stories intertwine in this dazzling, whipsmart drama

    Dir: Mia Hansen-Løve; Starring: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, Joel Spira. Cert tbc, 105 mins. Anthony Sanders (Tim Roth) is an acclaimed British director of what might be called elevated pulp: think blonde women, black jumpsuits, the flash of headlights in the blade of a knife. He’s also an Ingmar Bergman fanatic. He and his partner Chris (Phantom Thread’s Vicky Krieps), who’s a filmmaker herself, have gone on a writing retreat to the Swedish island of Fårö, which

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • NorCal exterminators battle roach, spider surge as temps climb

    Have you seen more than your fair share of cockroaches, spiders and ants this summer? ﻿If you live in Northern California, you are not alone. Watch the video above for the full story.

  • Dan’s Steaks Bar & Grill — served with a side of gender stereotypes

    It was simply a matter of time before a visit to the newest darling of Singapore’s F&B scene, Dan’s Steaks Bar & Grill opened by Daniel Ong, compels me to talk about gender stereotypes.