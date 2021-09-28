Relatives of teen wrestler fatally shot outside her Chicago home plead for justice

A teenage girl who wrestled at the Chicago high school she recently graduated from was fatally shot while she sat in a parked car outside her home, and her grieving relatives pleaded with the public to help police find who killed her.

Melissa de la Garza, 18, died after being shot multiple times on Saturday night in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the southwest side of Chicago.

“It’s hard to put into words the loss that we’re feeling,” her father, Jose de la Garza, said on Sunday, NBC Chicago reported. With tears welling up in his eyes, he called his daughter a “warrior princess.”

He said she excelled at wrestling at the Solorio Academy High School, taking second place in state. She had also earned a scholarship to attend the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, NBC Chicago reported.

“For someone to come and take that away for no reason, it doesn’t make any sense,” he said during a news conference.

Jose de la Garza told NBC News on Tuesday his family was “hanging in there.”

“We’re strong and we’re inching every day forward,” he said.

De la Garza's mother said in Spanish the family will have additional comments during funeral services this weekend. With emotion in her voice, she called her daughter by her nickname, “Azul,” which means blue in Spanish.

Chicago police said the slaying occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. De la Garza, who was in a parked car, received “multiple gunshot wounds to the torso” and was hospitalized in critical condition. An unidentified male suspect “fled the scene on foot,” police said.

There had been no arrests as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Melissa de la Garza’s experiences as an athlete were chronicled in 2018 by Chicago Public School officials in an interview called “Meet Solorio’s Only Female Wrestler.”

De la Garza was then a 15-year-old freshman.

She said of being the only girl on the wrestling team, “I really don’t believe I’m that special for being the only female wrestler.”

“I strongly believe that there should be more girls in the sport. I remember when I first started wrestling," de la Garza said. "In our first team meeting I had never felt so many eyes on me. There were about 25 guys in the room and this small girl, me, just walks in.”

During the interview, she said her family were her biggest supporters.

"Even if my mom is terrified that I may come home with a broken arm one day, she still supports me and wants me to do my best," she said.

According to citywide statistics from police, as of last week, the city has seen 602 slayings in 2021, compared with 580 slayings during the same period in 2020.

De la Garza's older sister, Isabel de la Garza, said she couldn't fathom why someone would shoot her little sister, NBC Chicago reported. She said they recently spoke on FaceTime about Halloween costumes.

"Bye, I love you, Isabel," she recalled her sibling saying. "And that was the last time I was able to speak to my sister — through a screen."