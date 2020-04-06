Relax With This 1965 Rolls-Royce Phantom V

This unrestored limo is available to purchase.

For many collectors and enthusiasts of classic cars, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Vs bodied by James Young are among the most admirable coachwork around. To understand why, you need not look any further than this 1965 Rolls-Royce Phantom V. This limousine hasn’t been altered but instead is amazingly in original condition, providing a rare glimpse at the lap of extreme luxury in the 1960s.

This particular Rolls-Royce is finished in a Black over Brewster Green. As you can see from the photos, the exterior has held up beautifully over the decades, the paint retaining a deep luster. All exterior brightwork has an excellent shine. The grille badges as well as the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament are in like-new condition.

You’ll find the same level of shockingly-good preservation inside, where black leather has been applied to the front bench seat while the backseat is upholstered with Beige West of England cloth. The 8-day clock is also in working condition, a marvel in and of itself.

As you’d expect in any Rolls-Royce, this limousine was well-ahead of its time. For example, the backseat can be adjusted electrically, just like how the partition is also activated by the flip of a switch. Air conditioning is also included from the factory, keeping the driver and passengers comfortable on long summer drives. Some of the finest details have been lovingly retained, like the cocktail cabinet with cut crystal shot glasses, the original radio, and reading lamps.

Just how this Rolls-Royce Phantom V has been preserved so well is really know mystery. Having been owned by a well-known collector for a long time, it has received the upmost care. Its condition is also a testament to the fine British craftsmanship present throughout.