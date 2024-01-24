Relaxing cruise takes shocking turn when man checks lottery ticket. ‘My wife screamed’

A relaxing cruise took a surprising turn when a lottery player discovered his ticket was worth $1 million.

“My wife screamed and fell off the bed,” Jerome Testa told the Virginia Lottery.

The couple was in the Caribbean when Testa checked his lottery numbers and learned his ticket won a top prize.

“I still haven’t wrapped my head around it,” Testa, an aerospace technician, told lottery officials in a Jan. 23 news release.

Before setting out on vacation, Testa stopped at a Wawa convenience store in Fredericksburg, roughly 55 miles southwest of Washington, D.C. While there, officials said he bought a ticket for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

It turns out, Testa’s ticket was one of five across the state to win $1 million in the raffle. Now, the lucky winner said he will put his prize money toward family.

The lottery in its news release didn’t say how much Testa paid for his lottery ticket or his total prize after taxes. He is from Orange County, west of Fredericksburg.

