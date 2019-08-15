Is Relaxo Footwears (NSE:RELAXO) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Relaxo Footwears Limited (NSE:RELAXO) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Relaxo Footwears

What Is Relaxo Footwears's Debt?

As you can see below, Relaxo Footwears had ₹869.2m of debt at March 2019, down from ₹1.25b a year prior. However, it also had ₹452.9m in cash, and so its net debt is ₹416.3m.

NSEI:RELAXO Historical Debt, August 15th 2019 More

A Look At Relaxo Footwears's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Relaxo Footwears had liabilities of ₹4.56b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹434.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹452.9m in cash and ₹1.97b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹2.57b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Relaxo Footwears has a market capitalization of ₹105.0b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. But either way, Relaxo Footwears has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Relaxo Footwears's net debt is only 0.12 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 28.4 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. The good news is that Relaxo Footwears has increased its EBIT by 5.3% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Relaxo Footwears's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.