Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 13% this week, taking one-year losses to 30%

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 30%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 8.5%. Relay Therapeutics may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. It's down 35% in about a month. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

After losing 13% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

View our latest analysis for Relay Therapeutics

With just US$2,496,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Relay Therapeutics to have proven its business plan. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, they may be hoping that Relay Therapeutics comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized).

When it last reported its balance sheet in March 2022, Relay Therapeutics could boast a strong position, with cash in excess of all liabilities of US$790m. That allows management to focus on growing the business, and not worry too much about raising capital. But with the share price diving 30% in the last year , it could be that the price was previously too hyped up. The image below shows how Relay Therapeutics' balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

Story continues

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? It would bother me, that's for sure. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Relay Therapeutics shareholders are happy with the loss of 30% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 8.5%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 0.9% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Relay Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Relay Therapeutics (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

But note: Relay Therapeutics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.