Release of additional footage in Tyre Nichols case delayed after attorney challenge

The release of additional footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers has been delayed after a challenge from an attorney for one of the former officers charged in his death.

About 20 hours of footage from the Jan. 7 beating were expected to be released Wednesday, but a challenge filed by one of the former police officer’s attorney, Allison Fouche, has stalled that release.

A judge has ordered that the release be delayed “until such a time as the state and the defendants have reviewed this information.”

In late January, a video including body camera footage was released to the public, showing officers pepper-spray, deploy a stun gun and beat 29-year-old Nichols, who died from his injuries on Jan. 10.

The additional footage was expected to include audio after the beating and after an ambulance took Nichols to a hospital. According to CNN, this footage could play a role in the Shelby County prosecutors’ consideration of additional charges.

Disciplinary charges in the Memphis authorities’ investigation were to be announced with the release of footage Wednesday, according to Jennifer Sink, chief legal officer for the city of Memphis. That investigation led to 13 police officers and four fire department members facing administrative charges.

Five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — have already been charged with second degree murder, along with other charges. All have pleaded not guilty.

The Memphis Fire Department also fired two emergency medical technicians and a lieutenant for violating “numerous” policies and protocols when they responded to the scene where Nichols had been handcuffed on the ground, leaning against a police vehicle. No charges have been announced against them.

The Memphis City Council on Tuesday passed several measures related to police reform, including requiring officers to use only marked vehicles for routine traffic stops and creating an independent review process for department incidents.

The Department of Justice also announced on Wednesday that it will review the Memphis Police Department’s policies and practices related to the use of force, de-escalation and specialized units.

