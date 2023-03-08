Release of additional Tyre Nichols footage, audio, documents to be placed on hold after court order

The release of about 20 hours of footage, audio, and documents relating to the internal investigation into Tyre Nichols' death in early January will not be released Wednesday after Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Jones Jr. signed a court order blocking the release.

The order, which was filed by Blake Ballin — the attorney representing Desmond Mills, Jr. — and signed on by the other four officers, was filed Wednesday. Those five Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, in the beating and subsequent death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

"The court orders that the release of videos, audio, reports, and personnel files of City of Memphis employees related to this indictment and investigation (to include administrative hearings, records and related files) shall be delayed until such time as the state and the defendants have reviewed this information," the court order read. "The release of this information shall be subject to further orders of this court and, in the public interest, will be ordered as soon as possible."

The city of Memphis confirmed to The Commercial Appeal that the hearing on the motion was held Wednesday morning.

It is unclear when the footage, audio and documents will now be released. The footage was initially slated to become publicly available Wednesday afternoon. It is also unclear why the order was filed so late.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis release of extra Tyre Nichols video on hold after court order