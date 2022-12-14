Release delayed of body camera footage of sheriff's deputies shooting man

Dec. 13—The Maryland Attorney General's Office is delaying releasing body camera footage of three Frederick County sheriff's deputies shooting a man after he stabbed his parents, killing one of them, a spokesperson said.

Last month, Aaron Mensah, 23, of Frederick, was shot and killed by Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies after he stabbed his parents in a neighborhood east of Frederick, authorities said. His father died.

Thomas Lester, a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office's Independent Investigations Division, said during a Nov. 29 press conference that the division would aim to release the body camera footage of the shooting within two weeks.

But Lester said in an interview Tuesday that the division still hasn't shown the family the footage.

The division is aiming to release the footage on Monday or Tuesday of next week, he said.

Additionally, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office on Monday confirmed the identity of the father as Jacob Mensah.

At around 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 29, Aaron Mensah's sister called the police and said Aaron was attacking their parents, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded within minutes to 5804 Haller Place, a neighborhood south of Old National Pike between New Market and Frederick.

Deputies found Aaron's mother in the home with stab wounds, and Jacob outside the home, also with stab wounds, the sheriff's office said. The mother — who has not been identified — was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and later released with "superficial injuries," the sheriff's office said.

Jacob Mensah was taken to Frederick Health Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's office deputies, Maryland State Police troopers and officers with the Frederick Police Department found Aaron Mensah a few streets away from Haller Place in the 5800 block of Zoe Lane, according to a press release from the Maryland Attorney General's Office. He was holding a knife, which officers told him to drop, the release said.

An officer hit Aaron with a beanbag shotgun round, and Aaron "rapidly moved toward" the officers, who then tried to stun him with a Taser.

Three deputies — later identified by the sheriff's office as Deputy First Class Cassy Boettcher, Deputy Travis Stely, and Deputy Nathan McLeroy — fired their guns, hitting Aaron. Deputies filed multiple rounds at Mensah, but officials did not mention how many times he was hit.

Mensah was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputies were placed on paid administrative leave, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said.

