Man denied bail in fatal shooting over bar tab in unincorporated Wheaton

A DuPage County judge denied pre-trail release of an Aurora man accused in a fatal shooting Friday morning at Rosie O’Reilly’s bar in unincorporated Wheaton, officials said.

Michael Freund was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the killing, authorities said. Dexter Perkins, 49, was shot and killed Friday at about 8:40 a.m. at the bar after an argument over pizza and a bar tab, according to a DuPage County sheriff news release.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the business on Gary Avenue and found Perkins dead at the scene. Following a preliminary investigation, deputies discovered a dispute broke out over a bill between Perkins, Freund and two other men, according to the release.

Witnesses said a brief scuffle ensued on the front porch of the bar between Perkins and one of the other men which ending in Freund pulling out a 9 mm Glock from his jacket pocket and firing two warning shots into the air, the release said.

After the shots were fired, Perkins allegedly approached the other man, and Freund who was standing by a wooden railing, fired at Perkins striking him in the torso and face. After the shooting, Freund placed the weapon, which had been fired 11 times, inside the center console of his truck, according to the release.

Freund was taken into custody at the scene. Investigators later discovered that Perkins did not know any of the men involved in the dispute, officials said. He is to appear in court next on Jan. 18.

“Yesterday morning, Dexter Perkins lost his life allegedly over a dispute regarding pizza and a bar tab,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said. “For this senseless act of violence that resulted in the death of an innocent man, Mr. Freund now finds himself facing first degree murder charges. I offer my sincere condolences to Dexter’s family and friends and wish them strength as they are now forced to continue their lives without the love and friendship they enjoyed with Dexter.”