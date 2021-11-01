Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Realized Worth

Release Event: 2021 Corporate Volunteering, Giving and Grants Technology Review

The RW Institute in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with support from Foundation for the Carolinas and E4E Relief, is excited to announce the launch of the 2021 Corporate Volunteering, Giving and Grants Technology Review. Join us for the virtual launch event on Tuesday, November 16th at 12:00-3:00 PM ET to learn the latest about Corporate Voluntering, Giving and Grants Technology.

The Corporate Volunteering, Giving and Grants Technology Review, produced by the RW Institute and sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Foundation For The Carolinas, and E4E Relief, is designed to provide critical insights to program managers and decision-makers investing in volunteering, giving, and grants technology. The review is the only one of its kind in the industry, offering CSR practitioners with a comprehensive overview of 60+ platforms from around the world that support employee giving, volunteering, and grant programs, as well as unique insight into technology procurement, implementation, and adoption.

What's in it for you?

Hear critical insights from a panel of technology providers and CSR managers

Discover key report takeaways from the RWI Technology Review team

Join interactive discussions covering technology and bias, virtual volunteering, impact reporting and more

Explore innovative technology you probably haven't heard of but you may need

Register for the free launch event here.

