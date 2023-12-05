After release from prison in 2013, Lodi native has found recipe for success

Dec. 5—There is an old adage that everyone deserves a second chance.

For Lodi native Sajad Shakoor, that phrase has been his mantra since his release from prison a decade ago.

Since that time, he worked his way up through the restaurant industry ranks and turned a Bay Area-based Mediterranean eatery into a franchise consisting of 40 location across Northern California. His latest location is coming to Lodi next year.

Falafel Corner will open on the corner of Kettleman Lane and Lower Sacramento Road sometime in the spring, and Shakoor said returning to his hometown will be the highlight of his life.

"By coming back, I've been able to turn my life around and give back to the community in this way," he said. "It shows that if a person is able to tap into their human potential, and use that potential to do good, anything is possible."

His journey into the restaurant industry is a unique one that started while he was serving a life sentence on a three-strikes offense he committed in 1992.

When Shakoor was an 18-year-old senior at Tokay High School, he went to prison for four years on robbery, burglary and gun possession charges.

He had been out of prison about a year and a half when he instigated a fist fight of which he was not a part.

Shakoor was merely there, was older than those involved, and had a record. The judge told him he was in a position of authority and could have prevented it. As a result, Shakoor's two priors for burglary turned what should have been a misdemeanor into his third strike, and he was sentenced to 25 years to life. While in prison, he was able to accomplish two things, one of which was to help California Sen. Dave Cortese write Proposition 36, which reformed California's third-strike law so that a life sentence is imposed only when the new felony conviction is "serious or violent."

The second thing Shakoor accomplished was turning his ability and passion for cooking into a career.

Upon his release in 2013, after serving 21 years in prison, Shakoor came back to Lodi for a short amount of time, but soon found himself in the Bay Area trying to pursue a doctorate in education.

"I wanted to be established," he said. "I wanted to go out into the world and then come back. I wanted to be as far away from the circumstances that sent me to prison in the first place."

While studying, Shakoor found a job at the original Falafel Corner in Fremont, and owner Massuod Rustakhis was impressed with his skills in the kitchen.

"He asked me where I learned to cook, and I said 'North Block,'" Shakoor laughed. "He said, 'Where is that? I've never heard of that restaurant.' I always loved to cook, but I became more proficient in San Quentin. I worked in the chow hall, and I learned I had a passion for cooking and education."

Shakoor said the food he was making at the restaurant was so good, Rustakhis promoted him to store manager.

In 2016, Rustakhis asked him if he'd like to open a Sacramento location, and Shakoor jumped at the chance.

"It really took off," he said. "After a couple years, I said to myself, 'I'm sitting on something here,' and realized this had somewhere to go. I made (Rustakhis) an offer, and he said fine."

And in just five years, Shakoor expanded the Falafel Corner to 40 locations, including one at 1219 W. March Lane in Stockton.

While most locations are in the Sacramento area, Shakoor has opened stores in Vacaville, Oakland and even Redding, the latter of which came to fruition because of his love for Lodi.

"I was driving up the I-5, and I looked at Redding, and it just reminded me of Lodi," he said. "It had that small, hometown feel to it that I loved, and wanted to open one there."

Shakoor said he had been planning to bring Falafel Corner to Lodi in 2020, but was looking for a specific location — that southeastern corner of Kettleman Lane and Lower Sacramento Road next door to the Food 4 Less.

At the time, there were no spaces available. When one finally opened, he jumped at the opportunity.

"Traffic is one reason," he said. "As Lodi expands into that direction, its bringing more customers to businesses there. But I have personal reasons for being there. I used to work at that Walmart in that shopping center, and I just loved it there. So to get to come back to the same location where I got my start, is just great for me."

Shakoor said what makes Falafel Corner unique is, simply put, the flavor he adds to the menu.

When he opened his first Sacramento location, he said Rustakhis let him add different sauces and spices to his food, as it was own restaurant.

And in every store he's opened, he's continued that practice of making sure his food has as much flavor as possible.

"Falafel tends to not have a lot of flavor," he said. "You have to eat it with sauces and other things. People eat it with hummus or tahini. But ours has a lot of flavor. I've used influences from my background and from others I've come into contact with, so that when you bite into it, it's just bursting with flavor you don't necessarily associate with Mediterranean food."

What also sets Falafel Corner apart from other Mediterranean restaurants is the inclusion of burgers on the menu, which have been voted some of the best in Sacramento in years past, he said.

"When I first opened the Sacramento store, there were not a whole lot of options for halal burgers," he said. "People would keep coming in asking for burgers, so adding them to the menu was more of a service than anything else. It just caught on."

The Lodi restaurant is currently under construction, and Shakoor hopes to finish in about three months for a February or March grand opening.

Now living in Elk Grove with his wife and children, he said the Lodi store will be owned by a franchisee, which he will train in Sacramento. He will be at the Lodi store for a few weeks to help the store get off the ground.

"You know, regardless of your past, just focus on your future," he said. "Have good intentions for people and things will turn around for you. That's the story of my life. I turned my life around, I've come back and now I'm giving back. you do that, and all these doors will open up for you."