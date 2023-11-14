After release of suspect, Detroit detectives still preparing case in Samantha Woll killing

Days after releasing a suspect in the October killing of Samantha Woll, a prominent leader in metro Detroit's Jewish community, the Detroit Police Department on Tuesday said its detectives are working on presenting their case to prosecutors.

"Despite recent developments, the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit remains committed to presenting a comprehensive set of facts for submission to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office," the department announced in a Tuesday statement.

Samantha Woll, 40, who led the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue, was found fatally stabbed outside her home in the city’s Lafayette Park neighborhood, east of downtown, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

The statement did not directly address the release of the suspect, nor did it indicate whether police still believe the same person committed the crime. Multiple sources said the suspect, who was arrested in Kalamazoo on Nov. 7, was close with Woll and attended her funeral.

The man's attorney, Allison Kriger, confirmed his release but declined to elaborate, saying she finds it inappropriate to comment on matters of criminal investigation. His release came after police executed a search warrant at his home this week, a source with knowledge of the investigation told the Free Press.

Under Michigan law, criminal suspects cannot be held without being charged for more than three days.

"This crime reflects a common challenge in our line of work, when an arrest is made as the investigation unfolds," Detroit police said in its statement. "We appeal to the community for any information and appreciate your patience as investigators thoroughly examine every aspect of this case.

"Our heartfelt thoughts remain with Ms. Woll's loved ones."

Police said she had attended a wedding the night before she was killed, and there was no forced entry inside her home.

Detroit Police Chief James White has said no evidence suggests the crime was motivated by antisemitism. He previously warned the public not to jump to conclusions.

Woll was the president of Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue and worked on the campaigns of Michigan Democrats including Attorney General Dana Nessel and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

