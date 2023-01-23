Release of Tyre Nichols body camera footage expected in coming weeks, DA says

The body camera footage in the Tyre Nichols case is expected to be released in the next week, the district attorney said after allowing the family a private viewing of the traffic stop that preceded Nichols' hospitalization and death.

Five officers involved in the Jan. 7 traffic stop were terminated Friday, following an administrative investigation that found the officers violated several department policies, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said in a statement. The investigation found the officers violations including policies on use of excessive force, duty to intervene and duty to render aid.

Memphis police and city officials confirmed they met with Nichols' family Monday morning so they could watch the footage. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said he anticipated footage in the case to be released “this week or next.”

"Transparency remains a priority in this incident, and a premature release could adversely impact the criminal investigation and the judicial process," Davis added in a statement.

Lawyers Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who are representing Nichols' family, said in a joint statement Friday that video of the stop will provide "clarity into what led to the loss of this young man, father, and son."

"We will continue to demand transparency and accountability in this case, and will not stop until we achieve full justice for Tyre and his family," the attorneys said.

Nichols' family scheduled a press conference to follow their viewing of the video of the traffic stop.

The police department and mayor's office issued a joint statement last week that said the body camera footage would be released to the public after the internal investigation concluded and the family was able to view it privately.

Family members and local activists hold a rally for Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 16, 2023. (Mark Weber / Daily Memphian via AP)

Details of what happened between Nichols and the five officers have been scarce.

Police said in an initial statement following the Jan. 7 stop that Nichols had been pulled over for reckless driving, fled from officers on foot, and a “confrontation” occurred while officers tried to detain Nichols.

Nichols complained of having shortness of breath and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A cause of death has not been released.

A photo provided by his stepfather, Rodney Wells, showed Nichols in the hospital with blood on his face and what appeared to be a swollen eye.

Tyre Nichols. (Courtesy family)

Nichols' case is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Department of Justice, which announced it was launching a civil rights inquiry into the traffic stop.

Officials identified the officers Friday as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith.

NBC News was unable to contact the officers for comment following their termination Friday.

In an emailed statement, Memphis Police Association President Lt. Essica Cage-Rosario cited an ongoing criminal investigation into Nichols’ death and declined to comment on the officers’ firing.

“The citizens of Memphis, and more importantly, the family of Mr. Nichols deserve to know the complete account of the events leading up to his death and what may have contributed to it,” she said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com