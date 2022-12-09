Released on bond for kidnapping, Burton man wanted for string of neighborhood shootings

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man believed to be responsible for a string of shootings in a Burton neighborhood.

Marquise Rayshawn Singleton, 26, of Beaufort, is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to an alert sent Friday morning. He was out on bond after his arrest in early November for attempted kidnapping and assault and battery.

Both shootings occurred on Possum Hill Road, located in the Burton area near Battery Creek High School. The first reports of gunfire came in the early morning hours of Dec. 4, with the second incident coming just two days later, on the night of Dec. 6.

Responding to the second event, deputies found one residence had been struck by a bullet, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported from either incident.

Police believe Singleton may be targeting a specific person that lives in the area, Viens said.

Singleton was previously arrested Nov. 3 after a violent kidnapping attempt. The victim, who was outside his own home, received injuries to his head and eyes but was able to get away. Singleton, along with Jayron Sneed, 28, of Beaufort, received two felony charges for kidnapping and assault and battery by mob.

Singleton was released on Nov. 5, two days after his arrest, on a $25,000 surety bond, records show.

Anyone with information on Singleton’s location or the incidents on Possum Hill Road is encouraged to call Investigator Adam Kremer at 843-255-3294 or the anonymous Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry tip line at 843-554-1111.