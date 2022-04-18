Released inmate sets fire to field across from jail in California, deputies say

A deputy driving into work last week saw a woman set fire to an open field across from the South Placer County Jail not long after she had been released from the detention facility in Roseville, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Claudia Wing, 23, was arrested on suspicion of arson, the Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Monday. Wing remained in custody Monday at the Placer County Jail.

The incident occurred about 6:30 a.m. April 12 in the field across from the South Placer Jail at 11801 Go For Broke Road in Roseville. The deputy was driving into the jail to begin his shift.

Sheriff’s officials said the deputy spotted the woman, later identified as Wing, starting the fire in the field. The deputy called for firefighters to respond and alerted deputies in the jail.

A Roseville police officer arrived and detained Wing until deputies responded to the scene. Sheriff’s officials said Wing had a lighter and a clear bag from the jail to carry her belongings with her name on it. She was then taken into custody and arrested.