Released by mistake, man returns to Valley Street jail; escape charges to remain, prosecutor says

May 19—A man facing a felony escape charge because jailers mistakenly released him from the Valley Street jail in February turned himself in at the jail Monday night.

Devin Leonard, 24, invited a Union Leader reporter to be on hand when corrections officers buzzed him into the facility about 7:30 p.m. Monday. In mid-February, jailers released him because of an administrative error, according to his felony indictment.

He still had months to go on a sentence related to domestic violence when they released him.

"I think it's absolutely ridiculous I can get charged for something they did. It's their fault," Leonard said.

On Tuesday, a prosecutor in Hillsborough County said the charge remains.

Shawn Sweeney, the first assistant in the Manchester office of Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, acknowledged that Leonard might not be responsible for leaving the jail in February. But during a video-telephonic hearing a few days after his release, Superior Court Judge Charles Temple ordered Leonard to turn himself in that day by 5 p.m.

He did not, Sweeney said.

"The fact that he eventually did turn himself in will undoubtedly weigh in his favor at sentencing, but does not undo the fact that he did not turn himself in when the Judge ordered him to. That's why we intend to go forward on the escape charge," Sweeney wrote in an email

Leonard tells a different story, saying he did try to turn himself in. He lives near Buffalo, N.Y., and said he was on a bus home and called his lawyer to say that jailers released him. The lawyer told Leonard he would have to return to Manchester and set up the video hearing.

During the hearing, Temple commended Leonard and asked if he could be at the jail by 5 p.m. that day, Leonard said. Leonard was already on the way to Manchester and said he arrived at the jail minutes before 5 p.m. He said two corrections officers with the last names of Austin and Keroac told Leonard they could not take him into custody.

Story continues

"He (Austin) said, 'Go back home. You're not allowed to be here,'" Leonard said. Leonard said he didn't stick around because he had no place to go; he returned to Buffalo.

Hillsborough County Corrections Superintendent Willie Scurry did not return a telephone call and email seeking comment. A month ago, he told the Union Leader he was looking into the matter.

Last Thursday, Leonard was scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court. He did not, and a judge issued a warrant.

Leonard said he tried to call the prosecutor to ask for another week. His moving job pays him biweekly and he needed to get his paycheck to travel back to Manchester, he said.

Leonard said he thinks he has about 7 1/2 months to serve on the original sentence. In February, corrections officers told him he was being released on good time.

"I said, 'Awesome, that's great,'" Leonard said. He said he didn't know he was charged with escape until friends started texting him after the Union Leader reported his predicament.