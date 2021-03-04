Releasing mutant grey squirrels into wild to spread infertility could tackle burgeoning population

Sarah Knapton
·3 min read
Grey squirrels&#xa0; - Peter Byrne/PA
Grey squirrels - Peter Byrne/PA

Mutant grey squirrels, genetically modified to spread infertility genes, could be released into the wild to tackle the burgeoning population, the University of Edinburgh has said.

North American grey squirrels were imported to Britain in the mid-19th century by landowners, and their population has now grown to more than two million.

Not only do they out-compete the native red squirrel, they also strip trees of their bark, causing a threat to woodlands, as well as preying on eggs and chicks.

The Department of the Environment (Defra) is currently looking at options for controlling grey squirrels with culls and oral contraceptives being considered.

Now the University of Edinburgh has suggested that genetically altering squirrels so they pass on infertility genes could dramatically cut populations.

In a new study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers found that releasing just 100 mutated squirrels into a population of 3,000 greys would wipe out the population within 15 years.

The technique is known as a gene drive, and has already been successfully used to dramatically lower populations of mosquitoes to prevent malaria and Zika.

It works by preventing natural selection from weeding out harmful traits like infertility, essentially “driving” an unhelpful mutation through a population.

Scientists insert the new genetic code using a process called Crispr – essentially molecular scissors which snip away parts of the DNA and replace it with new code.

Writing in the journal, the authors said: “Without intervention, red squirrels could be lost from the UK mainland within the next few decades.

“Current control methods such as shooting, trapping, and poisoning are inhumane, labour-intensive, expensive, and ineffective in dealing with the scope of the problem in most situations.

“Although there are still technical challenges, Crispr-based gene drives may offer a humane, efficient, species-specific and cost-effective method for controlling invasive species, including grey squirrels in the UK.”

In January, Lord Goldsmith, the environment minister, said that the breeding infertility into grey squirrels could provide a “longer term” and “more humane way” of reducing numbers.

The Royal Forestry Society is currently calling for a grey squirrel cull and is also funding research into contraception. But experts said a gene drive could offer a new solution.

Commenting on the new study, Professor Luke Alphey, group leader in Arthropod Genetics at The Pirbright Institute, said: “Invasive species are a major problem for biodiversity and conservation, in many cases there are no adequate methods for control.

“Most work on gene drives has focused on mosquitoes; this study is unusual in focusing on a vertebrate, the grey squirrel, though there has also been interest in targeting invasive populations of mice and rats on islands.

“Regulatory approval and public acceptance would obviously be essential before any actual use of such technology – that is a long way off, but this paper indicates that gene drives could be a valuable tool in the conservation toolbox.”

Red squirrel at play in the Yorkshire Dales&#xa0; - Charlotte Graham&#xa0;
Red squirrel at play in the Yorkshire Dales - Charlotte Graham

The authors say the gene drive technique has not yet been tested in live animals, and further research is needed to ensure an abrupt suppression of the grey squirrel population does not have a damaging impact on the ecosystem as a whole.

There are also concerns that a large-scale release of animals in an environment – which already has too many – may lead to starvation or mass migration of the population, spreading the problem even further.

The new technique combines three types of gene drive, including one which limits how long the effect lasts for in case of unexpected impacts.

New mutated animals would need to be added over time to continue the suppressive effect, the researchers said.

Dr Tony Nolan, senior lecturer at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM), added: “Demonstration of its practical feasibility would be a significant milestone. In the meantime, studies like this are useful for informing conversation about the relative merits of gene drive for controlling grey squirrels, and more broadly as a potential new conservation tool to protect endangered species.”

Recommended Stories

  • High School Teacher's Nose and Teeth Damaged After Being Attacked With a 'Rock' in Seattle Chinatown

    A Japanese American woman ended up with a fractured nose and chipped teeth after she was struck with a hard object in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District last week. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred while Noriko Nasu and her boyfriend, Michael Poffenbarger, were walking near 7th and King Streets around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 25. Police records say a male suspect struck Nasu in the face with what felt like a rock in a sock.

  • Kentucky man — and a motorcycle — found after 465-foot Grand Canyon fall, officials say

    He was reported as missing on Sunday.

  • 3-year-old girl with autism dies after dad’s rescue attempt in icy pond, Ohio cops say

    The girl’s father also fell through ice.

  • Will Smith says he's been called the N-word to his face '5 or 6 times' — but never 'by a smart person'

    Will Smith says he's been called the N-word to his face — but never by anyone intelligent.

  • Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's bogus election-fraud conspiracy theory, is being mocked after warning of the dangers of misinformation

    After spending months pushing Trump's election fraud conspiracy theory, Giuliani unexpectedly warned of the dangers of misinformation.

  • 'Morons:' Crypto Enthusiasts Burn Banksy's Real Artwork To Turn It Into Digital Token

    A piece of art by the street artist Banksy has been burned by self-described art and cryptocurrency enthusiasts and will instead be sold as a non-fungible token. What Happened: “Morons,” a 2006 artwork that takes a dig at art collectors was reportedly burned at a secret location, according to a YouTube video posted by the enthusiasts who call themselves Burnt Banksy. Burnt Banksy plan to sell the NFT at an auction on Open Sea on Thursday, a link for which would be provided on their Twitter profile. “We view this burning event as an expression of art itself. We are generating a new form of artwork via the creation of this unique NFT that is a direct representation of the physical,” said the enthusiasts. The group said the reason they were burning the artwork was that “as long as the physical piece exists, the value of that piece will remain with the physical.” “If we entirely re-create the physical piece and input specifications such as the art version number into the smart contract code, no one can ever alter the the digital art in any way. In this way the physical piece will forever be memorialized in this NFT,” wrote Burnt Banksy in the video description. Why It Matters: Banksy himself was not reportedly involved in the burning of the piece. Coindesk reported that the winning bidder would receive an official proof of authenticity from Banksy’s authentication agency, Pest Control. The group purchased the Morons for nearly $100,000, an anonymous source told CoinDesk. On Tuesday, crypto veteran Charlie Lee sounded the alarm on the hype surrounding NFT. The Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) creator said NFT is not the artwork. The artist Grimes, partner of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, sold digital artworks for nearly $6 million. Others that have been associated with the NFT recently include Beeple, Lindsay Lohan, and electronic musician 3LAU. Price Action: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 1.05% higher at $49,519.90 at press time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSuch Speed, Much Wow! Dogecoin To Make A Reappearance At NASCARWhy Crypto Veteran Charlie Lee Is Sounding Alarm Against NFT Craze© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Montrezl Harrell got a laughable technical foul for yelling 'and-1'

    Apparently yelling "and-1" during a basketball game is worth a technical foul now.

  • ‘The whole plane was just going crazy’: Watch family get kicked off flight over masks

    Another day, another mask confrontation.

  • SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence

    The 13 people killed in one of the deadliest highway crashes involving migrants sneaking into the U.S. had entered California through a section of border fence with Mexico that was cut away, apparently by smugglers, immigration officials said Wednesday. Surveillance video showed a Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Suburban drive through the opening early Tuesday, said Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol's El Centro sector chief. The Suburban carried 19 people, and it caught fire for unknown reasons on a nearby interstate after entering the U.S. All escaped the vehicle and were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents.

  • 'I will shoot whoever I see': Myanmar soldiers use TikTok to threaten protesters

    Armed Myanmar soldiers and police are using TikTok to deliver death threats to protesters against last month's coup, researchers said, leading the Chinese video-sharing app to announce it was removing content that incites violence. Digital rights group Myanmar ICT for Development (MIDO) said it had found more than 800 pro-military videos that menaced protesters at a time of increasing bloodshed - with 38 protesters killed on Wednesday alone according to the United Nations. "It's just the tip of the iceberg," said MIDO executive director Htaike Htaike Aung, who said there were "hundreds" of videos of threatening uniformed soldiers and police on the app.

  • Tiger Woods told deputies after car crash he did not remember driving

    Tiger Woods was unconscious after the crash when found trapped in a loaner car and with blood on his face, according to search warrant affidavit.

  • I Was a Sex and the City Stand-In. It Made Me Quit Hollywood Forever

    I couldn’t wait to meet the stars, hold a cosmo, and step into a pair of Manolo Blahniks. But that wasn't my experience.

  • T.J. McConnell posts rare triple-double with steals — off Pacers bench

    The Pacers guard posted one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history on Wednesday.

  • Oh, Yeah, Now We Remember Why We Thought Andrew Cuomo Was a Jerk

    A year ago the New York governor had celebrities swooning. Now his career is on life support.

  • Michael Jordan: LaMelo Ball has 'exceeded our expectations'

    Rookie LaMelo Ball has seized the attention of the NBA this season with his highlight reel passes and a surprising ability to score the basketball, including Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan. The six-time NBA champion said when the Hornets selected Ball with the No. 3 overall pick they hoped the crafty 6-foot-6 point guard would eventually rise to the level of becoming an All-Star. Jordan likes the way Ball is trending.

  • TikTok users are losing it over a ‘life-changing’ new iPhone hack: ‘This changes everything’

    The simple trick, which many users claimed they didn’t know was possible, comes courtesy of TikTok.

  • GOP state lawmakers seek to nullify federal gun limits

    With Democrats controlling the presidency and Congress, Republican state lawmakers concerned about the possibility of new federal gun control laws aren't waiting to react. Legislation in at least a dozen states seeks to nullify any new restrictions, such as ammunition limits or a ban on certain types of weapons. Federal law plays a big role in some areas, such as keeping guns away from domestic violence offenders.

  • Judge in Derek Chauvin Trial Says Only One of George Floyd’s Family Members Can Be in Court; Other Stories Come Out About Cop’s Use of Force

    The presiding judge in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop captured on video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck until he died last year, has ruled that only one of the victim’s family members can attend the trial proceedings.

  • Eager to act, Biden and Democrats leave Republicans behind

    President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are jamming their agenda forward with a sense of urgency, an unapologetically partisan approach based on the calculation that it’s better to advance the giant COVID-19 rescue package and other priorities than waste time courting Republicans who may never compromise. The pandemic is driving the crush of legislative action, but so are the still-raw emotions from the U.S. Capitol siege as well as the hard lessons of the last time Democrats had the sweep of party control of Washington. Republicans are mounting blockades of Biden’s agenda just as they did during the devastating 2009 financial crisis with Barack Obama.

  • Explainer: Honda unveils its new level 3 technology, but how does it work?

    Honda Motor Co Ltd unveiled on Thursday a limited batch of its flagship Legend sedan this week, becoming the world's first carmaker to sell a vehicle equipped with certified level 3 self-driving technology. There are different levels of automation, from levels 0 to 5, according to the Society of Automotive Engineers and most automakers. Besides Honda, several automakers including Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz have said they are ready to deploy Level 3 systems for highway driving.