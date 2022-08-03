Releasing Russian gas turbine called Putin’s bluff, Scholz says

German leader Olaf Scholz insists Russia lost an opportunity to justify the reduction of gas supplies to the EU.

The turbine is part of Nord Stream-1 (NS-1) gas pipeline between Russian and the EU, and was getting repaired in Canada. Western sanctions precluded the turbine’s return to Russia, giving Putin a pretext to drastically reduce gas supplies to Europe, the chancellor said.

“Russia used this turbine as a pretext to halt previously agreed-upon gas exports,” said Scholz.

“Thanks to (Canadian PM) Justin Trudeau, we were able to call Putin’s bluff. We never believed he cut gas supply due to technical reasons… Russia sought to blame Western sanctions for cutting natural gas supplies (to Europe).”

Now that the turbine is being returned to Russia, the Kremlin no longer has an excuse to shirk its contractual obligations, according to the chancellor.

Scholz also said he doesn’t think Russia would choose to increase gas transit through Ukraine while NS-1 was unavailable.

