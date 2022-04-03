Relentless Church to hold funeral for Tanglewood Middle School shooting victim

The funeral for 12-year-old Jamari Cortez Bonaparte-Jackson will be held at Relentless Church.

Details for the funeral are still being finalized, according to a church spokesperson. The church is at 635 Haywood Road in Greenville.

Jackson was shot at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville on Thursday afternoon, allegedly by a fellow 12-year-old student.

According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, Jackson was shot in the chest at 12:20 p.m., and he died at 1:05 p.m. at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Jamari Jackson

Cries and screams were heard outside of the Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital emergency room Thursday afternoon, where the child's grandfather, Marshall Jackson, cried.

"That was my man," Jamari's gradfather Marshall Jackson said Thursday afternoon.

Greenville school shooting: Parents waited in fear to embrace their kids after Tanglewood Middle School shooting

For subscribers: A boy is taken in custody after fatal Tanglewood Middle School shooting. How it happened

Dive deeper: Tanglewood Middle School shooting victim identified as community struggles with tragedy

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate the case.

The child suspected of the shooting was taken into custody about 30 minutes after the fatal encounter, and investigators said they believe the incident was isolated, leaving no threat to others.

Genna Contino covers Greenville County and housing for The Greenville News. Contact Genna at gcontino@gannett.com or on Twitter @GennaContino. Subscribe to The Greenville News at greenvillenews.com/subscribe.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Relentless Church plans for Tanglewood Middle School shooting funeral