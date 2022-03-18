Relentless Fertilizer Rally Means No Relief for Farmer, Consumer

Elizabeth Elkin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices continue to surge to records as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts a massive portion of the world’s fertilizer supply at risk, adding to concerns over soaring global food inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Green Markets North America Fertilizer Price Index jumped almost 10% Friday to an all-time high as the market worries that potential sanctions on Russia, a big low-cost shipper of every major kind of crop nutrient, could disrupt global trade. The country accounted for almost a fifth of 2021 fertilizer exports, according to Trade Data Monitor and Bloomberg’s Green Markets

Russia has urged domestic fertilizer producers to reduce exports, further stoking fears of shortages. The war also is pushing up the cost of natural gas, the main input for most nitrogen fertilizer, forcing some producers in Europe to cut output.

At the same time, prices for staple crops like wheat, corn and soybeans are soaring, with war in one of the world’s breadbaskets threatening to push millions more into hunger. Rising costs for farm inputs like fertilizer could further send the price of food skyrocketing.

Read More: How War in Ukraine Is Tearing Apart the Global Food System

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Radisson suspends new partnerships, investments in Russia

    The company is the latest hotel chain and Western company to scale back plans or halt business in Russia. Two agencies - the Ukrainian Hotel and Resort Association and the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine - sent Radisson and six other global hotel chains an open letter on March 14 urging them to pause all operations in Russia as well as exit franchise and license agreements regardless of cost. All Radisson Hotel Group properties in Russia are owned by third parties, the company added.

  • Late Rust Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' Parents 'Trapped' in Ukraine amid War, Husband Says

    The late Halyna Hutchins' mom and dad are unable to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, her husband Matthew Hutchins revealed

  • U.S. House backs removal of 'most-favored' trade status for Russia, Belarus

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly backed legislation on Thursday to remove "most favored nation" trade status for Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine, paving the way for higher tariffs on imports from the countries. The Democratic-controlled House voted 424-8 in favor of removing Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) status, the latest congressional effort to put economic pressure on Moscow. To become law, the measure must also pass the Senate.

  • Report: Teams involved in Deshaun Watson talks expect a decision as soon as today

    The Deshaun Watson trade may be done very soon. Teams involved in trade talks expect a decision to be made as soon as today, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. It appears that the Texans and at least one team are close to an agreement on the compensation for Watson, which will surely include [more]

  • U.S.-listed Chinese shares surge, set for best week ever

    Bilibili was trading up 21%, JD.com up 9%, Alibaba gaining 10% and Baidu up 6.3%. The iShares MSCI China exchange-traded fund was up 5%. He said talks between Chinese and U.S. regulators on Chinese companies listed in the United States have made positive progress and regulators are working on specific cooperation plans.

  • Some Russia Bondholders Say They Got Coupon Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of Russia’s two Eurobonds with coupons due this week said they received payment in dollars, a relief to investors who feared the nation would resort to settling the debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities rise, gold falls after Russia avoids default

    Global equity markets gained on Friday after traders cheered a Russian bond payment that averted a historic sovereign default, while gold prices dropped as demand for the safe-haven metal eased following the start of the U.S. interest rate hike cycle. The Russian finance ministry announced on Thursday that it had sent funds to cover $117 million in coupon payments on two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds that came due this week. The payments calmed investor worries that a Russia sovereign default, which would have been its first in a century, could rattle already nervous markets.

  • Burger King says it wants to shut down its 800 restaurants in Russia but can't

    Burger King's franchising agreement means it does not have unilateral control of Russian operations.

  • Logistics company boosts operations with Boeing order

    DHL, a Germany-based firm that specializes in international shipping, courier services and transportation, occupies space in the 75 Logistics Center in Middletown.

  • A rush of Brazilian sugar cargoes unusually heads to Russia -data

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -At least five vessels are headed toward Russia with nearly 200,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar sold by European traders, according to shipping data seen by Reuters, about double the country's normal annual imports of the sweetener. Sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine have boosted demand for sugar and other food staples there, and store shelves have been emptying due to food hoarding. The volume of sugar being shipped is unusually high, traders said, noting Russia tends to import roughly 100,000 tonnes of sugar per year.

  • Democratic governor warns against 'echoing Socialist Party lines' and forcing Big Oil to drill

    Gas prices in the U.S. have hit near record highs accounting for inflation, and Washington's Democrats have have found a convenient villain to blame for the pain inflicted on American drivers — Big Oil.

  • Senate Dems want to haul in Big Oil CEOs to testify on price gouging. Joe Manchin likes the idea but doesn't want Congress to be 'beating people up'

    "We'll all understand a little bit better rather than just beating people up that we're expecting to provide the energy we need," he told Insider.

  • India buys 3 million barrels of Russian oil: report

    India's state-run oil company purchased 3 million barrels of Russian crude this week as numerous other nations bar such imports due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, The Associated Press reported on Friday.Indian Oil Corp. made the purchase despite international pressure, led by the U.S. and other Western nations, to freeze Russia out of the global energy market over the incursion. India, the world's largest democracy, imports about 85 percent of...

  • Gas Cost Fallout: Major Oil Companies Amass $205B in 2021 Profits, Draw Criticism for ‘Not Flipping the Switch’ Fast Enough

    While consumers dig deeper into their wallets to pay for record high gas prices, major oil and gas companies have been raking in massive profits. Instead of spending that money on more production to...

  • Gas prices lead to tensions within Democratic Party

    Progressives are concerned that high gas prices are worsening inequalities, creating tension between activists who want Democrats to do more to condemn big oil and those trying to navigate Russia's deadly invasion of Ukraine. Some on the left are critical of their own party's ties to fossil fuel, saying Democrats should be doing more to curb the industry's influence and clout. "We seem to have little or no political will to ensure...

  • Oil prices dropped, why hasn't the price of gas?

    The price of crude oil has dropped to under $100 a barrel. So many are asking, "Why we aren't seeing that same price drop at the gas pump?"

  • 2 Stocks That Could Make You a Pot of Gold

    With a bit of luck and some careful due diligence, a strategic investment in the right stock could lead to a pot of gold at the end of your investing rainbow. This is especially true right now, as market volatility puts several high-quality stocks on sale despite their having the potential to be big winners over the long term. Switch (NYSE: SWCH) is a real estate stock that invests and operates data-storage facilities, a critical industry in our technologically driven world.

  • It's 'stressful right now': US wheat farmer amid inflation, Ukraine-Russia war

    Wheat crop planning amid rising inflation and volatility in commodity prices is "like going to Vegas and gambling," says Nicole Berg, a fourth generation farmer in South Central Washington.

  • Australia sanctions Russian billionaires with mining industry links

    Australia imposed sanctions on Friday on two Russian oligarchs with links to its mining industry, one of them a billionaire with an investment connection to Rio Tinto's Gladstone alumina refinery joint venture. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia was working in close cooperation with international partners to increase sanctions pressure on oligarchs close to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.

  • 3 Rising Cryptos That Are Up More Than 10% Over the Past Week

    Chainlink, Avalanche, and Polkadot have all posted double-digit percentage gains over the last seven days.