Reliance lifts Sensex, Nifty after five sessions of falls

A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday after five straight sessions of falls, boosted by Reliance Industries after the company said it expected to receive approvals by the second quarter of the next fiscal year to hive off its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.53% at 14,752.45 by 0354 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.45% to 49,967.47.

On the Nifty 50, Reliance Industries was the top boost, adding more than 2% after the conglomerate said late on Monday it expected to get approvals for O2C business spin-off by the second quarter and announced its aim to become "net carbon zero" by 2035.

The Nifty private sector banks index, which had fallen in the last five sessions, rose as much as 0.8%, led by a 1.2% climb in ICICI Bank.

Tata Motors jumped 3% after reports that the car maker expected to fare much better than the domestic auto industry.

Asian shares inched lower as rising U.S. Treasury yields and inflation prospects dented investor mood.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s farm ministry is touting a complete recovery in pig numbers from the ravages of African swine fever by the middle of the year. Fresh outbreaks of the virus and other lethal pig diseases could pose risks to that outlook.A resurgence of swine fever cases in colder northern provinces prompted farmers to slaughter more of their breeding sows before the Lunar New Year, said Lin Guofa, a senior analyst at consultancy Bric Agriculture Group. Pork is China’s favorite meat and consumption typically booms over the holiday period.Other viruses, such as foot-and-mouth disease and porcine epidemic diarrhea, have also taken their toll in outbreaks exacerbated by a harsher-than-usual winter, said Lin. “The recovery of hog herds in some regions could be delayed, particularly in Shandong and parts of Henan and Hebei,” he said.It means that as much as 15% of the national hog herd may have been lost to disease over the winter, and its full rehabilitation to pre-swine fever levels is more likely by the second-half of 2022. said Wang Zhong, chief consultant at Systematic, Strategic & Soft Consulting Co. The outbreaks have included new variants of swine fever that have proved less easy to detect and harder to control, he said.Stabilizing the pig population and reducing market volatility had been a high priority for policy makers ever since swine fever descended on China’s hog herd, the world’s largest, in 2018. There’s no officially sanctioned vaccine and the epidemic caused the number of pigs to nearly halve, spurring a spike in pork imports and prices.Global agricultural markets have been roiled further in recent months by the government’s drive to deliver a rapid recovery in numbers, which has led to massive shortages of feed grains and emptied silos as far afield as North America.China’s hog population had returned to 90% of its normal levels by the end of November, according to the agriculture ministry. The ministry didn’t respond to a fax seeking comment on its latest forecasts.Efforts to speed up the release of imported meat held at ports and in cold storage, estimated at about 1 million tons, should help keep a lid on pork prices, said Bric’s Lin. Live hog futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, meanwhile, hit their highest close on Monday since the contract debuted last month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.