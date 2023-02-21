Reliance Steel & Aluminum's (NYSE:RS) 24% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) stock is up an impressive 167% over the last five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 17% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

Since it's been a strong week for Reliance Steel & Aluminum shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Reliance Steel & Aluminum managed to grow its earnings per share at 30% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 22% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.92.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Reliance Steel & Aluminum has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Reliance Steel & Aluminum's TSR for the last 5 years was 197%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Reliance Steel & Aluminum shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 45% over one year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 24% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

