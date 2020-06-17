How reliant is Australia on China?

Australian farmer Chris Kelly has seen the rewards of trade with China

Australia's relationship with China is not a happy one at the moment. Canberra's push for answers on the pandemic's origins has angered Beijing. In the past month it has put in place some bruising sanctions and travel warnings. Many have urged Australia to reduce its economic reliance on China, but is this really an option?

"I love the Chinese," says Chris Kelly, an Australian who's sown barley on his family farm for decades.

"Love them. Every barley grower in Australia loves the Chinese because they've made us wealthy."

Last year Australia produced over 8 million tonnes of the golden grain used in beer and pig feed. China bought more than half - at a premium price.

But last month, China imposed an 80% tariff on Australian barley. It came after Canberra, echoing the US, called for an investigation into Covid-19's origins - a move that Beijing labelled "politically motivated".

China has since suspended some major Australian beef imports, and warned students and tourists against travelling to the "racist" country. This week, in a secretive process, it sentenced an Australian man to death for drug smuggling.

It's fuelled frenzied discussion in Australia: Is China retaliating against accusations it mishandled the coronavirus? Could this be the start of a trade war like that seen between the US and China?

Australia's dependence on China

Like other liberal democracies, Australia is increasingly challenged by the need to balance its economic dependence on China and its own values and interests.

In recent times, Canberra has raised concerns about human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, banned Chinese firm Huawei from building Australia's 5G network, and debated allegations of Beijing interfering in domestic affairs.

This friction isn't unique to Australia. Canada, Japan and South Korea - among others - have seen economic pushback from China, allegedly for political reasons.

But Australia's economic dependence on China is greater than many nations.

For the past decade, China has been Australia's largest trading partner and now accounts for 32.6% of its exports.

Australia's mines have delivered iron ore, coal and gas to fuel China's growth - preferred to rivals in Brazil for their quality and geographic proximity. It's a deal that benefits both nations.

Other sectors - education, tourism, agriculture, wine - have also flourished in the Chinese market. But like barley, they are not as exclusive to Australia and so more vulnerable to political tension, economists say.