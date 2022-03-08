How Reliant Is the US on Russian Oil?

Dawn Allcot
·2 min read
3DSculptor / iStock.com
3DSculptor / iStock.com

Russia supplies roughly 8% of the world’s crude oil. Even with this moderate role in the world’s oil production, the Russian attack on the Ukraine and disruptions to Russian oil supply, including economic sanctions against the country, have led to rising gas prices across the U.S.

Explore: Gas Apps Could Save You Money as Oil Prices Continue to Surge
Learn More: Elon Musk Tweets Support of Increasing US Oil Production To Limit Dependence on Russia

There aren’t specific sanctions against Russian oil yet, but many countries and companies aren’t purchasing Russian oil for fear of violating sanctions. Major U.S. and British fuel companies, including Shell, BP, and Exxon, have closed Russian operations in recent days to show support for the Ukraine, according to multiple news sources.

Although the U.S. is not heavily reliant on Russian oil, a lack of Russian oil does diminish the U.S. supply. More significantly, if the U.S. stops importing Russian oil entirely, many other countries would also follow suit with official sanctions. “That would make a very tight oil market already much tighter, and that would drive up the price of oil and that in turn can drive inflation, which in turn can affect the U.S. economy,” Adam Pankratz, a professor at University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business, told AlJazeera.com.

The U.S. is the world’s top oil producer, but also its top consumer. Russian crude oil accounts for just 3% of U.S. crude oil imports, and 1% of the total crude oil processed by American refineries, Aljazeera reported. Last year, the U.S. imported an average of 209,000 barrels per day of Russian crude oil and 500,000 barrels per day of other petroleum products, according to statistics from the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) trade association.

See: How Much Does the President Control Gas Prices?
Find: Food Stamps: Can You Use Your SNAP EBT Card at Gas Stations?

The U.S. could turn to heavy crude supplies from Canada and Latin America to replace Russian crude, said AFPM, but the worldwide tightening oil supply would still pose challenges and lead to rising costs.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Reliant Is the US on Russian Oil?

Recommended Stories

  • Shell Says It Will Stop Buying Russian Oil and Gas as U.S. Gas Prices Hit Record High

    Shell announced it would stop purchasing Russian crude oil and would shutter its service stations in the country in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • A Strength Coach Explains How to Build Bigger Arms Using Just Dumbbells

    Strength coach and Athlean-X founder Jeff Cavaliere CSCS shares a dumbbell workout that hits the biceps, triceps and brachialis in a new YouTube video.

  • UK set to ban Russian oil imports

    The UK is set to phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022, following similar moves by the US.

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • Remorseful Shell abandons Russian oil

    While Russian crude and gas has been exempt so far from Western sanctions, oil soared above $139 a barrel on Monday to its highest since July 2008 as the United States and European allies began to consider banning Russian oil imports. U.S. lawmakers have called for bans but President Joe Biden's administration has only sanctioned Russian oil tankers.

  • Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers picking Packers over Broncos

    Aaron Rodgers won't be joining the Broncos. Here's how Twitter reacted to the news.

  • Russia’s impending doom of censorship and sanctions meant I had no choice but to flee

    As I queued at a cash machine with another dozen disorientated Russians in Tbilisi, Georgia, a local man stopped, whistled at us, and shouted: “Russian warship, go f— yourself! Russians, go f— yourselves!”

  • Inside the Battle Over Wendy Williams – and Who Speaks for the Troubled TV Star

    The conflict over who rightfully represents the daytime diva and when they'll get paid takes a series of new turns

  • U.S. gets 3% of its gas from Russia. What's fueling recent increase in gasoline prices in Topeka?

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week is now affecting the everyday lives of Kansans by making them pay more for gas.

  • Shell is already backtracking on its boycott of Russian oil

    Shell began buying Russian oil again just four days after it cut ties with the Russian oil industry.

  • Biden bans Russia oil imports to U.S.

    STORY: "We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas energy," Biden told reporters at the White House. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable in U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine."Oil prices jumped on the news, with Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 for May climbing by 5.4% to $129.91 a barrel by 1345 GMT.Biden has been working with allies in Europe, who are far more dependent on Russian oil, to isolate Russia's energy-heavy economy and Putin. Britain announced shortly before Biden's remarks that it would phase out the import of Russian oil and gas by the end of 2022.Biden said sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies had already caused the Russian economy to "crater." He said the latest moves had been made in close consultation with allies and partners around the world.

  • Jen Psaki Schools Fox News' Peter Doocy With Facts: 'I Know That Can Be Inconvenient'

    The reporter tries to blame rising gas prices on the Biden administration rather than Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?

    With Russia intensifying its war on Ukraine, killing civilians and triggering a mass refugee crisis, President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a U.S. ban on imported Russian oil. Critics of Russia have said that sanctioning its energy exports would be the best — perhaps only — way to force Moscow to pull back. Unlike the United States, Europe is deeply reliant on energy it imports from Russia, the world’s second-largest crude oil exporter behind Saudi Arabia.

  • Russia warns West of $300 per barrel oil, cuts to EU gas supply

    Western countries could face oil prices of over $300 per barrel and the possible closure of the main Russia-Germany gas pipeline if governments follow through on threats to cut energy supplies from Russia, a senior minister said on Monday. Oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 on Monday after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington and European allies were considering banning Russian oil imports.

  • OPEC chief says there's 'no capacity in the world' that could replace Russia's 7 million barrels a day in oil supply

    There's no substitute for Russia's daily 7 million barrels, and OPEC has no sway over events driving the market, Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said.

  • Oil Traders Bet Prices Will Pass $200 a Barrel This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into options that oil could surge even further after rising to the highest since 2008, with some even placing low-cost bets that futures surpass $200 before the end of March.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chanc

  • Why Oil Prices Will Stay High -- and It's Not All About Russia

    The price of oil topped $130 per barrel late on Sunday, and despite falling back to around $120 per barrel on Monday, there doesn't seem to be any stopping high prices in general. Russian oil is the news of the day, with countries in Europe trying to find ways around buying Russian oil. In the long term, the disruption in the Russian oil supply to the global market has put a magnifying glass on the lack of oil exploration over the last decade.

  • Rising oil prices could affect thousands of products

    Oil / petroleum-based products are in thousands of household products including pots pans dishes dishwasther soap, cosmetics, medical devices, etc....

  • U.S. Gas Prices Are Skyrocketing—How Much Worse Will It Get?

    Gas prices hit a $4-per-gallon average for the first time since 2008, and they could be at $4.25 by Memorial Day. But in some places, it's already much higher.

  • Oil Stocks Are Nearing New Heights. It’s Time to Be Careful.

    Demand for oil is expected to grow as the economy recovers from the pandemic, but oil-futures prices point to a return to a more normal market.