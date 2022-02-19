🌱 Relief For Microbusinesses + FREE Car Seat Checkup Event

Morning, Huntington Beach, and happy National Chocolate Mint Day! Here's everything you need to know to get this Saturday started off right.

If you run a microbusiness and were adversely affected by the pandemic, you may qualify for grant money. Also, the PD wants to double-check the kids' car seats and make sure they’re installed properly. Finally, there will be several closures this Monday because of the holiday.



First, today's weather:

Sun mixing with clouds. High: 68 Low: 48.

Here are the top stories today in Huntington Beach:

Orange County has received a $3 million grant. The funds are earmarked for “small underserved businesses impacted by COVID-19.” Microbusinesses can use the money to buy new equipment or pay down on debts incurred because of the pandemic. If you are an HB business owner, you need to apply. The application period began on Monday. (County of Orange) The HBPD announced Friday that it will host a FREE car seat check-up event on March 12. Parents are encouraged to bring their vehicles to the police station parking lot. Because capacity it limited, please make an appointment. (@HBPoliceDept) The City reminds you that City Hall and various City facilities will close on Monday for the holiday. Trash pickup will continue. However, “there will no street sweeping or sweeping related enforcement.” (@CityofHBPIO) TAVi wants to teach your child about art! Head over to Pacific City today, Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. These art classes are ideal for children ages 4 to 12. (surfcityusa) Roux Seafood Kitchen soft-opened last week at 16883 Beach Blvd. Cajun cuisine is the backdrop and Shrimp Étouffée is on the menu. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Roux Seafood)

Today in Huntington Beach:



Donut Derelicts Cars And Coffee at Adams Avenue Donuts (5 a.m.)

Huntington Beach Pier Cleanup (9 AM)

Harlem Globetrotters at the Honda Center (2 PM)

Learn American Mahjong at Susan’s House (4 PM)

Music Showcase at The Warehouse (7:30 PM)

Story continues

From my notebook:

The Huntington Beach Junior Lifeguard Program enrollment info is live! To learn more about the program's updates, visit SurfCityBreak.com. (Instagram)

T he German School Campus presents Kinder Fasching at the Biergarten located in Old World Village next Sunday, Feb. 27th from 3pm-6pm. Come join & meet the German School Campus & enjoy food, music & games! (Facebook)

A Park Huntington parent is looking for a recommendation for a SAT Prep course their daughter can take over the summer. (Nextdoor)

A Seacliff neighbor is looking for recommendations for a good carpet cleaning company. (Nextdoor)

Loving the Huntington Beach Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link, so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at huntingtonbeach-ca@patch.com

Alrighty, you're all good for today. I'll be back in your inbox tomorrow with your next update!

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, books, plays Best Fiends (don't judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live out Micah 6:8.

This article originally appeared on the Huntington Beach Patch