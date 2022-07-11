Relief at the pump: Florida gas prices drop for fourth straight week to a two-month low

Florida’s gas prices dropped for the fourth week in a row, falling 47 cents in the last month.

The decline in the average price drivers are paying is a welcome respite from months of worry that a gallon of gas could cross the $5 threshold.

The average price of gas on Monday was $4.42 a gallon, a two-month low according to the weekly briefing from AAA-The Auto Club Group.

The average price of gas on Monday was $4.42 a gallon, a two-month low according to the weekly briefing from AAA-The Auto Club Group.

AAA: Look up average gas prices across Florida

Last week's gas prices: Florida gas prices drop for third consecutive week, but AAA says rebound is possible

The sharp drop is linked to plummeting prices of crude oil, which dropped $10 a barrel in the last week. Friday’s closing price for crude was $104.79 a barrel. Gasoline is refined from crude oil making its market price a major factor of cost passed on to motorists.

“Floridians are getting some welcome relief from record high prices at the pump," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins in his weekly brining. "The price declines are attributed to falling oil and gasoline futures prices, which suffered steep drops in recent weeks, due to concerns about a potential global economic recession, and how that could result in lower worldwide demand for fuel.

"However, there is still concerns about global fuel supplies, which is keeping somewhat of a floor on prices. Unless there's a sudden rebound in the price of oil, the state average should drop below $4.30 this week."

Crude oil prices are down: Here's what it could mean for gas prices at the pump

Gas at a glance

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.63), Naples ($4.59), Fort Lauderdale ($4.52)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.25), Panama City ($4.30), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.30)

Capital city market – $4.38

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida gas price watch: A drop for the fourth straight week