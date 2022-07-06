Relief at the pump? Gas prices in Missouri dip following Fourth of July weekend

Although gas prices remain high, relief at the pump may be on the way.

According to GasBuddy.com, a website that provides gas prices through user-submitted data, as of July 6, the nation's average gas price for unleaded is $4.78. The price has fallen nearly 14 cents in the last month. Within the last year, however, fuel price averages are up by $1.64.

How do gas prices in Missouri compare to the national average?

Even though gas prices are continuing to climb, Missouri remains one of the states where the average cost of fuel is below the national average.

Missouri's average gas price as of July 6 sits at $4.52 per gallon, about 26 cents cheaper than the rest of the country. Last week, gas prices were seven cents higher. Compared to last month, there has been no change in the price of gas. Just a year ago, gas prices in Missouri were $1.71 cheaper.

When compared to other states, Missouri's average is the 13th least expensive in terms of gas price average.

Each Wednesday, we'll take a closer look at gas prices around the state. These prices, provided by GasBuddy app users and gas station owners, are updated regularly. We'll update prices here weekly.

Here’s a look at some of the lowest prices found around the state as of July 6.

Cheapest gas prices in Springfield

Costco, 281 N. Eastgate Ave. — $4.17

Sam's Club, 3660 E. Sunshine St. — $4.19

Sam's Club, 745 W. El Camino Alto St. — $4.22

Casey's, 1525 S. Glenstone Ave. — $4.28

Sinclair, 427 S. Glenstone Ave. — $4.28

Cheapest gas prices in Columbia

Break Time, 4 Business Loop 70 E — $4.67

Break Time, 1406 Grindstone Pkwy. — $4.69

Break Time, 901 US-63 N — $4.69

Break Time, 1416 Old US-63 — $4.69

Break Time, 1505 W. Route K — $4.69

Prices were last updated at 10:50 a.m. CT on July 6

