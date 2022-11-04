Relief without joy: Family reacts to long-awaited arrest in murder of Indiana college student and aspiring filmmaker

Jason Williams was driving Thursday afternoon when he got the call he had been praying for — the police had finally arrested a suspect in the murder of his son, an Indiana college student, gunned down in 2020 during a long-awaited trip to the Big Apple.

Williams’ son Ethan, 20, was shot and killed Oct. 24, 2020 as he sat on the stoop of his Airbnb in Brooklyn with buddies from Indiana after a day of skateboarding and sightseeing.

“She said you might want to pull over,” Williams, 48, said of the prosecutor who called him. “Initially, I thought something was wrong. She said we’ve arrested a man for the murder of your son. He has given us a full statement.”

The high-profile case led to the creation of a joint task force between the NYPD and the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office. On Thursday, 740 days after the murder, that work led to the arrest of William Freeman, 26.

“I immediately called my wife and son, who is now a pre-med biology student at North Park University,” said Williams, an educator in Indianapolis. “My wife started crying. My son was silent. He didn’t want to know his name. We just kind of stood on the phone together for a few minutes.”

Detectives had concluded during the long investigation that the gunman mistook Ethan and his friends for members of a rival gang and opened fire near Eldert St. and Bushwick Ave. in Bushwick. One round struck Williams in the chest. He could not be saved.

“We have been praying every day not for vengeance, but that whoever killed my son would begin to understand and it would weigh on his conscience and he would admit what he did was wrong,” Williams said. “I don’t know that that is what happened here, but I don’t see any other reason why he would talk.”

Just a few days ago, on Oct. 24, the two-year anniversary, family and friends gathered at the cemetery where Ethan is buried to remember him.

Freeman, cops said, had long been a person of interest in the case, but they said that they didn’t have enough evidence to charge him.

Story continues

The video evidence from the scene was blurry and witnesses were hard to come by. Investigators, however, were able to use facial recognition software to identify Freeman.

And then, after he missed a court date for a Jan. 3 petty larceny charge, a bench warrant was issued for him. He was arrested by cops from the NYPD Public Safety Team.

During questioning by detectives on Thursday, he implicated himself in Ethan’s murder, police sources said. Freeman’s DNA was linked to the gun believed used in the murder, a law enforcement source said.

Law enforcement sources also said the killing was retaliation for the gang-related murder of Freeman’s cousin, Elijah Mims who was gunned down Aug. 30, 2020 as he sat inside a Mercedes outside a block party on Madison St. in Bushwick.

A gang called TBO was believed involved in Mims’ murder. Freeman is a member of TBO’s rival, the Cash Money Brothers, cops said.

Freeman faces murder and weapons charges. He was awaiting arraignment Friday.

The revelation, Williams said, did not fill him with joy — more a sense of relief.

“It’s not an emotion I’ve felt before. Happy is not the word,” he said. “It’s a weight off knowing that a killer is off the streets, and it’s certainly better than the alternative. I have piece of mind knowing that he’s not on the streets.”

“The detectives and the prosecutors did the work, and I kept advocating. I would say to any other victims’ families out there, you have to continue to stay on it and engage.”

Williams credited law enforcement but also the Daily News and other outlets for keeping the story in the public eye.

“I’m very thankful to the people of New York and their work, and I hope a jury will do their work and this guy will pay for his crimes.”

In a statement, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said, “An innocent college student was killed visiting our city, and my office is committed to holding his alleged killer accountable for this horrific act of violence. Our thoughts continue to be with Ethan’s family and friends.”

The young man had a range of interests, including skateboarding and filmmaking. He was studying film at Indiana University.

There’s a skatepark named in his honor in his hometown of Indianapolis partially funded by Tony Hawk, and a library is being built at a school in Rwanda that his family was been active with.