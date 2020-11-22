Religion, Liberty, and Religious Liberty

Cameron Hilditch
·5 min read

What are we talking about when we talk about “religion”? In liberal democracies, we’ve shied away from this question, mainly because our political order was constructed to artfully avoid addressing metaphysical questions of any and all kinds in the public sphere. But how can we legislate for or against religious liberty without understanding what religion is in the first place?

Undeterred by these uncertainties, and in the wake of the beheading of the teacher Samuel Paty — perpetrated by an Islamist on the streets of a Paris suburb — Emmanuel Macron recently announced his decision to impose a “charter of republican values” on the Muslim population of France. On Wednesday he issued an ultimatum to the French Council of the Muslim Faith, giving their members 15 days to sign on to it. Among the measures included are provisions to establish a National Council of Imams with the power of bestowing and revoking accreditation, restrictions on home-schooling, identification numbers for children (to make sure they’re attending school), and stricter punishments for those who threaten or intimidate public officials on religious grounds.

Viewed through the prism of American constitutional liberty, these restrictions would, of course, be considered draconian and illegal. France, however, has a more muscular and intolerant kind of constitutional secularism that permits actions like these to be taken.

But does that mean they should be taken? In the larger metaphysical sense, is it just to subject the religious conscience of the individual to state power in this way?

When we slot the neutralizing noun “liberty” into its place after the more contentious adjective “religious,” the noun does the job it was hired to do: It sidelines religion so we’re not obliged to think about it anymore. But the liberal order’s refusal to define religion before dismissing it from public life has had consequences. Individual religions exist, each with their own dictates and creeds. In political and legal contexts, the term “religion” elides their many differences, implying that it’s the features they share that are more important to how they function in a liberal democracy. This implication is wrong on every level.

For instance, Western liberal democracies take it for granted that religion can, at least theoretically, be detached from politics. But in very few religions is this kind of separation of the sacred and secular spheres regarded as possible, let alone desirable. Christianity, the dominant religion in the West since the fourth century, is rare among world religions in that it is without any body of divinely sanctioned legislation that its adherents are instructed to impose upon earthly polities by force. Indeed, the New Testament acknowledges the role of the state to be both legitimate and distinct from the role of the Church.

This ability to treat religion and politics as two conceptually distinct and discrete things is something of a historical oddity, and doing so is entirely contingent upon certain features of Christian theology. As scholars like Brian Tierney and Larry Siedentop have noted, political secularism is itself a Christian idea, midwifed into the world by Christian theological convictions about the nature of worldly power. Consequently, it’s somewhat myopic to think that all religions can be absorbed into the political mold that Christianity carved out for itself in secular liberal regimes — though, to be sure, other faiths have proven their ability to bob and weave with the liberal order.

But there also exist interpretations of various religions that are fundamentally irreconcilable with our traditions of freedom. For instance, it’s a sad but unavoidable fact that American Muslims who see their faith through a purely spiritual prism are a relative minority when compared with the vast majority of Muslims in the world who believe their faith to be prescriptive of a particular political order set out by Mohammed in late antiquity. Among this larger global majority are the Islamists in France with whom Macron is doing battle. It’s hard to come to terms with this in a society like ours that so highly prizes religious freedom and variety, but we can’t shrink from acknowledging the fact that in beheading Paty, the Islamist responsible was simply following what he sees as the lead of his faith. After all, Mohammed himself once had a slave-girl stoned for singing satirical songs about him.

According to a quote that Macron’s interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, gave to Le Parisien, the main principle of the charter of republican values is “the rejection of political Islam.” But the French government, along with the rest of us, has to come to terms with the fact that for most of the world’s Muslims, the adjective “political” is redundant when it comes to describing their faith. And they’re right, of course: Islam is, in and of itself, political. No one could read the Koran or the Hadith and come away with the impression that Mohammed was anything other than a political leader atop a theocratic civilization-state.

Political correctness has prevented us from speaking the truth about this clearly, but the fact remains that violent Islamism is not at all contrary or inimical to the original spirit of Islam. As Graeme Wood wrote in an excellent long-form piece about ISIS for The Atlantic in 2015:

The reality is that the Islamic State is Islamic. Very Islamic. Yes, it has attracted psychopaths and adventure seekers, drawn largely from the disaffected populations of the Middle East and Europe. But the religion preached by its most ardent followers derives from coherent and even learned interpretations of Islam.

There is very little reason to think of the most devout and originalist forms of Islam as “religious” in strict legal and constitutional terms. Political Islam has shown itself to be more akin to communism or to national socialism than to Christianity or Hinduism. It’s a political ideology made all the more intractable by legitimating appeals to the divine. What’s more, its acolytes have no scruples about exploiting the conscience rights affirmed in the West for their own ends.

Macron should be congratulated for seeing through the lie that all religions are politically identical and for taking surgical action against the particular theo-political pretensions of radical French Islamism.

More from National Review

Latest Stories

  • Remdesivir, hailed — and taken — by Trump, doesn't work for coronavirus, World Health Organization declares

    The World Health Organization on Thursday recommended against continuing to use the antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

  • A bipartisan group of Georgia teens is trying to flip the Senate by enlisting thousands of students to vote in the January runoffs

    The group hopes to register the 23,000 Georgia teens who could not vote in the general election but turn 18 in time to vote in the Senate runoffs.

  • Biden reportedly could sacrifice unemployment benefit boost to secure relief bill

    Incoming presidents "typically want to wait until they have the reins of power in order to put their fingerprints on the policies coming out of the door," Jared Bernstein, who served as President-elect Joe Biden's chief economist during the Obama administration, said this week during a virtual conference. But, he added, Biden would prefer that not be the case when it comes to coronavirus relief, which is "something that should happen now."Biden has entered the coronavirus relief fight and wants a deal done before he's sworn in as president, Politico reports, even though waiting would theoretically increase the Democratic Party's chances of securing a larger deal, which is currently a non-starter for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). "They care more about governing than they care about politics on this one," one person in touch with the transition team told Politico.Biden's camp is reportedly focused on ensuring Black-owned businesses receive loans they had trouble securing following the first relief bill, getting funding for state and local governments, and extending enhanced unemployment benefits. The latter issue is where Biden "may have to give something up to McConnell that we really don't want to give up to get" a deal, "but we simply have to do this," another person close to the transition team said. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling The damage Trump would do

  • Calls for Britain to give asylum to Pakistani Christian girl forced to marry Muslim man who abducted and gang-raped her

    Boris Johnson has been urged to grant asylum to a Pakistani Christian girl who was forced to marry a Muslim man accused of abducting and raping her at gunpoint. The family of the 14-year-old girl claims that she was kidnapped by Mohamad Nakash last year, who used blackmail and threats of violence to make her sign false papers consenting to marriage. In August, a judge's order that she be taken to a women's refuge was overturned by a higher court, which ruled the marriage was legal and returned her to Mr Nakash’s home. The girl then escaped and is now in hiding. But her lawyer claims that associates of Mr Nakash, who turned up en masse at the court hearings, have been trying to hunt her down. The British charity Aid to Church in Need, which campaigns on behalf of persecuted Christians worldwide, has now launched a petition asking the government to grant the girl asylum. “This shocking case is a chance for Britain to show its commitment to Christian welfare who so often feel abandoned by the West, ” said spokesman John Pontifex. The case has echoes of that of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who spent ten years on death row in Pakistan on trumped-up blasphemy charges.

  • Alabama man calls police and confesses to 1995 killing

    An Alabama man called a police station and confessed to a 1995 slaying after the case sat cold for years.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democratic leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria

    Iran on Sunday vowed to defeat any Israeli attempt to harm its role in Syria, saying the era of "hit and run" attacks by Israel there was over, days after Israel carried out air strikes on Syrian army and Iranian paramilitary targets in the country. Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012. On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman said eight targets were attacked, including an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport and a "secret military site" that served as a "hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate".

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • A Washington man was arrested in the middle of his interview for a state police job after his polygraph flagged concerns about criminal activity

    The man has not yet been charged with a crime, but was arrested on the suspicion of rape of a child.

  • Republicans launch Pennsylvania lawsuit that argues GOP-backed bill allowing universal mail voting is unconstitutional

    A group of Republicans, including Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) are launching a lawsuit -- in the hopes of blocking the certification of Pennsylvania's election results -- that claims a state law passed in 2019 allowing for universal mail-in voting is unconstitutional. If that were the case, mail-in ballots would be invalidated, likely swinging the state back to President Trump.> Here is the complaint introduction from the Commonwealth Court filing /5 pic.twitter.com/OdF3hdUpwS> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020The lawsuit quickly drew heated criticism, including accusations that Kelly (who was just re-elected himself) and the other plaintiffs are "openly rejecting democracy and the rule of law," but many observers were simply perplexed. For starters, the bill was passed over a year ago, raising questions as to why its constitutionality wasn't brought up between then and now. Plus, it was pushed through thanks to a majority GOP state legislature, with only one Republican member of the state House voting against it, while GOP senators backed it unanimously. > In the lawsuit, filed this morning in Commonwealth Court, plaintiffs say Act 77 is "unconstitutional," and "implemented illegally." They argue it's an illegal attempt to override limitations on absentee voting, and needed to go through a constitutional amendment first /3> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling The damage Trump would do

  • Bypassing McConnell: Democrats push Biden to aggressively use executive power

    The president-elect may be the first to enter office in decades without his party controlling Congress.

  • Pompeii's ruins yield scalded bodies of rich man and slave

    Archaeologists have discovered the exceptionally well-preserved remains of two men scalded to death by the volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient Roman city of Pompeii in 79 AD, the Italian culture ministry said on Saturday. The remains were found in Civita Giuliana, 700 metres northwest of the centre of ancient Pompeii, in an underground chamber in the area of a large villa being excavated. "These two victims were perhaps seeking refuge when they were swept away by the pyroclastic current at about 9 in the morning," said Massimo Osanna, director of the archeological site.

  • Exclusive: Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general - source

    Mexico has committed to the arrest of a high-level cartel leader under a deal with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to drop U.S. drug trafficking charges against a former Mexican defense minister, a senior Mexican source told Reuters. The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing "sensitive and important" foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges. In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.

  • Trump's legal team seemingly didn't notice its allegation of election fraud in Michigan is based on data from Minnesota

    President Trump's legal team has finally revealed what it claims is a definitive example of election fraud in Michigan — based on data from Minnesota.Since the presidential election more than two weeks ago, Trump and his supporters have launched legal efforts aimed at somehow overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win. Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis continued that effort in a wild Thursday press conference where they waved around a single affidavit, and claimed they had "hundreds" more, revealing all sorts of election fraud. Trump's team still hasn't shared many of those affidavits with the public, but has begun filing them in lawsuits across the country. One, from a Texas resident who works in cybersecurity, was filed in Georgia on Wednesday, but claims vote tallying machines in Michigan are highly susceptible to fraud. It goes on to list several "statistical red flags" that purport to show how those machines may have been manipulated, including numbers that imply as many as 350 percent of estimated voters in a range of Michigan towns cast ballots. The problem is, the towns the affidavit lists are all scattered across eastern Minnesota, not Michigan.The affidavit also claims there have been reports of votes switched from Trump to Biden in "Antium County, Michigan." There's no such county in the state, or in the United States at all. And if the affidavit means to imply there was fraud in Antrim County, Michigan, well, its county clerk has already corrected and testified regarding any mistaken voting tallies there.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling The damage Trump would do

  • President-elect Joe Biden just turned 78. Here's how he went from 'Middle-Class Joe' to millionaire.

    Biden, who turns 78 on November 20, built his fortune mostly after 2016 through book royalties and speaking engagements.

  • The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

    Female assassins who lured an Afghan security official to his death with promises of sex before shooting him and dumping his body at a cemetery are among thousands of Taliban criminals freed as part of a fragile peace plan.

  • Palestinian rocket fire draws Israeli air strikes in Gaza

    Palestinian militants fired a rocket into Israel, drawing Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said on Sunday. Israeli police said the Gaza rocket fired on Saturday night damaged a factory in the southern city of Ashkelon. The Israeli military said its aircraft struck in response against several military sites belonging to Hamas, the Islamist armed group that controls Gaza.

  • Trump reportedly didn't directly pressure Michigan lawmakers in 'unprecedented meeting'

    Michigan's Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R) and House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R), the two state GOP lawmakers who met with President Trump at the White House on Friday, issued a joint statement following the encounter that they "have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan" and, therefore, they will "follow the normal process regarding Michigan's electors."After several legal setbacks, Trump was seemingly attempting to discourage Shirkey and Chatfield from certifying the presidential results in Michigan — where President-elect Joe Biden holds a 150,000-vote advantage — and instead have the state's GOP legislators choose electors. Ben Ginsburg, a long-time GOP election lawyer who has criticized Trump's actions throughout the election process, said the meeting was "unprecedented," adding that "there's been nothing close to this situation" in terms of a sitting president trying to interfere with a state's certification process.But Ginsburg would perhaps feel some sense of relief after a person familiar with the content of Friday's meeting told The Wall Street Journal that Trump didn't directly pressure the lawmakers to block the vote from certification. Read more at Reuters and The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling The damage Trump would do

  • Judge rejects Derek Chauvin divorce filing due to possible fraud

    According Fox9 KMSP, A Minnesota judge has rejected a divorce agreement between Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was charged for the death of George Floyd in May, and his now estranged wife due to possible fraud. Kellie Chavin, 45, filed for divorce in May, after Floyd’s highly publicized death, and once Chauvin had been charged for murder. Washington County District Judge Juanita Freeman wrote that judges can reject an uncontested agreement if the “transfer features ‘badges of fraud,'” as reported by the Star Tribune.