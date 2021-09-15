As COVID-19 vaccine mandates rise, religious exemptions grow

COLLEEN LONG and ANDREW DEMILLO
·6 min read

About 3,000 Los Angeles Police Department employees are citing religious objections to try to get out of the required COVID-19 vaccination. In Washington state, thousands of state workers are seeking similar exemptions.

And an Arkansas hospital has been swamped with so many such requests from employees that it is apparently calling their bluff.

Religious objections, once used sparingly around the country to get exempted from various required vaccines, are becoming a much more widely used loophole against the COVID-19 shot.

And it is only likely to grow following President Joe Biden's sweeping new vaccine mandates covering more than 100 million Americans, including executive branch employees and workers at businesses with more than 100 people on the payroll.

The administration acknowledges that a small minority of Americans will use — and some may seek to exploit — religious exemptions. But it said it believes even marginal improvements in vaccination rates will save lives.

It is not clear how many federal employees have asked for a religious exemption, though union officials say there will be many requests. The Labor Department has said an accommodation can be denied if it causes an undue burden on the employer.

In the states, mask and vaccine requirements vary, but most offer exemptions for certain medical conditions or religious or philosophical objections. The use of such exemptions, particularly by parents on behalf of their schoolchildren, has been growing over the past decade.

The allowance was enshrined in the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964, which says employers must make reasonable accommodations for employees who object to work requirements because of “sincerely held” religious beliefs.

A religious belief does not have to be recognized by an organized religion, and it can be new, unusual or “seem illogical or unreasonable to others,” according to rules laid out by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. But it can't be founded solely on political or social ideas.

That puts employers in the position of determining what is a legitimate religious belief and what is a dodge.

Many major religious denominations have no objections to the COVID-19 vaccines. But the rollout has prompted heated debates because of the longtime role that cell lines derived from fetal tissue have played, directly or indirectly, in the research and development of various vaccines and medicines.

Roman Catholic leaders in New Orleans and St. Louis went so far as to call Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot “morally compromised." J&J has stressed that there is no fetal tissue in its vaccine.

Moreover, the Vatican’s doctrine office has said it is “morally acceptable” for Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines that are based on research that used cells derived from aborted fetuses. Pope Francis himself has said it would be “suicide” not to get the shot, and he has been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer formula.

In New York, state lawmakers attempted to make the vaccine mandatory for medical workers, with no religious exemptions. On Tuesday, a federal judge blocked the rule because it lacked the opt-out.

An August AP-NORC poll found that 58% of white evangelical Protestants, 72% of white mainline Protestants, 80% of Catholics and 73% of Americans who are religiously unaffiliated say they have been vaccinated. Seventy percent of nonwhite Protestants say they have been, including 70% of Black Protestants.

Across the U.S., public officials, doctors and community leaders have been trying to help people circumvent COVID-19 mask and vaccine requirements.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, pastor Jackson Lahmeyer is offering a "religious exemption” form on his church’s website for download, along with links for suggested donations to the church. The 29-year-old is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican.

Anyone interested can get the form signed by a religious leader, or Lahmeyer can sign it himself if the person joins the church and donates. He said more than 35,000 people downloaded the form in just three days.

“We’re not anti-vaxxers. We’re just pro-freedom,” Lahmeyer said. “A lot of these people who have signed ... have already taken the vaccine. They just don’t think it’s right that somebody else should be forced or lose their job.”

But obtaining a religious exemption is not as simple as producing a signed form. Measles outbreaks in schools over the past decade prompted some states to change their policies. Some now require an actual signed affidavit from a religious leader, instead of an online form. California got rid of nonmedical exemptions in 2015.

Some employers are taking a hard line. United Airlines told employees last week that those who obtain religious exemptions will be put on unpaid leave until new coronavirus testing procedures are in place.

In Los Angeles, Police Chief Michel Moore said he is waiting for guidance from the city personnel department regarding the exemptions. The city has mandated that municipal employees get vaccinated by Oct. 5 unless they are granted a medical or religious exemption. A group of LAPD employees is suing over the policy.

“Let me be absolutely clear: We will not tolerate the abuse of these exemptions by those who simply don’t want to get vaccinated,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “To anyone thinking about filing a disingenuous exemption request, I strongly urge that you reconsider.”

In Washington state, approximately 60,000 state employees are subject to a mandate issued by Gov. Jay Inslee that they be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or lose their job, unless they obtain a medical or religious exemption and receive an accommodation that allows them to remain employees.

As of Tuesday, more than 3,800 workers had requested religious exemptions. So far, 737 have been approved, but officials stressed that an exemption does not guarantee continued employment.

Once the exemption is approved, each agency has to evaluate whether the employee can still do the job with an accommodation while ensuring a safe workplace. Seven accommodations so far have been granted.

Inslee spokeswoman Tara Lee said the process "may help distinguish between a sincerely held personal belief and a sincerely held religious belief.”

In Arkansas, about 5% of the staff at the privately run Conway Regional Health System has requested religious or medical exemptions.

The hospital responded by sending employees a form that lists a multitude of common medicines — including Tylenol, Pepto-Bismol, Preparation H and Tums — that it said were developed or tested using fetal cell lines.

The form asks people to sign it and attest that “my sincerely held religious belief is consistent and true and I do not use or will not use” any of the listed medications.

In a statement, Conway Regional Health President and CEO Matt Troup said: "Staff who are sincere ... should have no hesitancy with agreeing to the list of medicines listed.”

___

Associated Press Writers Zeke Miller, Carla K. Johnson, Ricardo Alonzo-Zaldivar Sean Murphy, Stefanie Dazio and Rachel La Corte contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What's the process for a religious exemption to COVID vaccines?

    As health organizations and companies begin mandating COVID-19 vaccines, the questions over religious and medical exemptions have grown. But not a single major religious institution has taken an official stance against vaccines. So when it comes to asking for a religious exemption it may be an uphill battle, that's tougher for some than others.

  • Washington State's Nick Rolovich won't commit publicly to getting vaccinated despite mandate

    Rolovich has said he'll comply with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate but refuses to say how he will do so.

  • A Florida landlord says tenants must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or move out

    Santiago Alvarez said the policy also applies to the staff at his properties. He is allowing for medical and religious exemptions.

  • U.S. judge blocks N.Y. vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

    A U.S. judge in New York on Tuesday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a requirement that healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccines against the wishes of employees with religious objections. U.S. District Judge David Hurd in Utica, New York in a written order said he was blocking the mandate from taking effect on Sept. 27 because it does not allow for exemptions based on workers' religious beliefs. The order came in a lawsuit filed on Monday by 17 doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who say New York's requirement violates their constitutional rights in various ways.

  • Push for mask exemptions in public schools on the rise despite delta variant

    Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, a growing number of parents nationwide are seeking medical exemptions for their children in school districts that mandate masks.

  • Oklahoma pastor running for Senate offers religious exemption forms for vaccines

    An Oklahoma pastor running to unseat Sen. James Lankford in the 2022 election cycle is offering religious exemption forms for the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that he will sign them if people opt to join his church.

  • What’s the law on vaccine exemptions? A religious liberty expert explains

    A woman holds a rosary and a picture of the Virgin Mary during a 2019 hearing in Albany, N.Y., challenging the constitutionality of the state's repeal of the religious exemption to vaccination. AP Photo/Hans PenninkFor Americans wary of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, like the sweeping requirements President Joe Biden announced Sept. 9, 2021, it seems there are plenty of leaders offering ways to get exemptions – especially religious ones. No major organized religious group has officially discouraged

  • Pope urges COVID inoculations, says vaccines are humanity's friends

    Pope Francis said on Wednesday he was puzzled why so many people, including some cardinals in Roman Catholic Church hierarchy, have refused to get inoculated against COVID-19. "It is a bit strange because humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines," he said aboard the plane returning from Slovakia, responding to a question from a reporter about the reasons for vaccine hesitancy. Francis, who has been vaccinated against COVID, has often urged others to get inoculated for the common good.

  • U.S. says federal employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 22

    The Biden administration said most federal employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than Nov. 22 as it drafts rules to require large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly. President Joe Biden last week signed an executive order requiring federal employees who work in the Executive Branch to be fully vaccinated with certain limited exceptions. In guidance to federal agencies posted on a federal website on Monday, the Biden administration said agencies should move "expeditiously so that their employees are fully vaccinated as quickly as possible and by no later than November 22."

  • Alaska's largest hospital implements crisis care standards

    Overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 patients, Alaska’s largest hospital on Tuesday implemented crisis standards of care, prioritizing resources and treatments to those patients who have the potential to benefit the most. “While we are doing our utmost, we are no longer able to provide the standard of care to each and every patient who needs our help,” Dr. Kristen Solana Walkinshaw, chief of staff at Providence Alaska Medical Center, wrote in a letter addressed to Alaskans and distributed Tuesday.

  • Democratic Senate chairman threatens to subpoena Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for Afghanistan withdrawal testimony

    Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez threatened to subpoena Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after the latter declined to appear before the committee during a hearing about the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

  • Woman had life-saving surgery pushed back because Tennessee's hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients

    "I'm still so very angry that people who put their feelings before others' well-being get to be first in the hospitals," the woman wrote in a Washington Post column.

  • Judge Blocks New York State’s Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

    • A federal judge temporarily blocked New York state from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated, after 17 healthcare workers sued, saying not allowing religious exemptions to the mandate violated their Constitutional rights. Judge David Hurd in Utica issued the order, giving the state until Sept. 22 to respond to the lawsuit, the Associated Press reported. If the state opposes the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary court order blocking the vaccine mandate, an oral hearing will take place on Sept. 28.

  • Pope questions vaccine skeptics, including cardinals

    Pope Francis said Wednesday he didn’t understand why people refuse to take COVID-19 vaccines, saying “humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines” and that serene discussion about the shots was necessary to help them. “Even in the College of Cardinals, there are some negationists,” Francis said Wednesday en route home from Slovakia. Francis was asked about vaccine skeptics and those who oppose vaccine mandates by a Slovakian reporter given that some events during his four-day pilgrimage to the country were restricted to people who had gotten COVID-19 jabs.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci defends booster shots; New York judge blocks state's vaccination mandate for health care workers: Latest COVID-19 updates

    A federal judge temporarily blocked the state of New York from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated after several sued. Latest COVID news.

  • Medical or religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine mandates are rare; local docs explain why

    The amount of businesses that are requiring the COVID-19 vaccine continues to grow, and it comes on the heels of President Joe Biden announcing a federal vaccine mandate.

  • Biden, CEOs, biz leaders meet on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

    President Joe Biden met Wednesday with the CEOs of Walt Disney and Columbia Sportswear, and other business executives and leaders, to discuss his recently announced vaccine requirement for companies that employ at least 100 people. The White House meeting comes less than a week after Biden said that the Labor Department is working to require businesses with 100 or more employees to order those workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or show a negative test result at least weekly.

  • The all-civilian SpaceX launch to orbit: What to know

    The first all-civilian mission to orbit is expected to launch this evening via a SpaceX rocket.

  • Woman killed in SF BART dragging was tethered to dog in train

    A woman who died after she was dragged onto the BART tracks at the Powell Street station in San Francisco had a leash on her waist that was connected to a dog inside a train, officials said.

  • Navy assistant football coach Billy Ray Stutzmann says he was fired over refusal to take COVID-19 vaccine

    Stutzmann says he was denied a request for a religious exemption.