Religious Offerings: CedarCreek to sing carols for Christmas in July at Toledo Zoo

Jul. 25—CedarCreek Church breaks the carols back out for Christmas in July at the Toledo Zoo. Singers representing the church perform in the amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, continuing a weekend's worth of themed festivities as well as the Music Under the Stars summer series.

The concert is free and open to the public, and concertgoers are able to stay at the zoo for a early sample of Lights Before Christmas through 10 p.m. The zoo is at 2 Hippo Way, Toledo.

For more information, go to toledozoo.org.

—Family Day

The Rev. Stephen Lowell Swisher takes the stage at The Blade's Northwest Ohio Rib Off for Family Day on Aug. 1. The senior pastor at Epworth United Methodist Church, Rev. Swisher is to be the first pastor to speak in the annual event's history.

Rev. Swisher is set to share an inspirational message, "Living a Joy-Filled and Meaningful Life Every Day," from the main stage of the Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1406 Key St., Maumee, at 11 a.m. Epworth UMC's praise teams are scheduled to provide music.

The Northwest Ohio Rib Off begins Friday, offering ribs and live entertainment including Kansas on Friday and Chase Rice on Saturday. Family Day on Aug. 1 also brings a petting zoo, inflatables, face painting, children's games, and other family-friendly entertainment to the fairgrounds; admission is $5 per family after gates open at noon on Aug. 1.

For more information, go to nworiboff.com.

— Nicki Gorny

—Priest pleads

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Catholic priest who served in Strongsville pleaded guilty last week to federal charges involving the exploitation of children.

The Rev. Robert McWilliams admitted to two charges of sex trafficking of youths under 18; three charges of sexual exploitation of children; and three charges involving child pornography. He entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi in Akron via video.

Each of the trafficking charges carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Judge Lioi will sentence McWilliams on Nov. 9.

McWilliams, 41, had served at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Strongsville at the time of his arrest in December 2019. Since then, McWilliams has been on administrative leave with the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.

In a statement, the diocese said, "We are grateful to the law enforcement agencies and prosecutors for diligently seeking justice in this matter. Furthermore, with the resolution of the criminal charges against McWilliams, the diocese is now able to pursue the removal of McWilliams from the clerical state."

The case began in October 2019, when Geauga County authorities investigated allegations by children who said someone had used extortion to get them to send nude photographs online, court records show.

Authorities later linked the messages to McWilliams, as they found that he was the person seeking the photos. He had worked at St. Helen Catholic Church in Newbury Township.

In December, agents of the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force raided McWilliams' office and living quarters at the Strongsville church's rectory. They seized electronic devices and discovered evidence that he had child pornography, according to court records. McWilliams' attorney, Robert Dixon, could not be reached for comment.

— Tribune News Service