The religious retreat that sparked India's major coronavirus manhunt

By Devjyot Ghoshal, Aftab Ahmed and Alasdair Pal

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - It was late on Sunday night when officials in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh received the alert. Federal authorities said they needed to track down more than 1,000 people linked to a large Muslim missionary gathering nearly 2,000 km away in the capital New Delhi.

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh, a region of about 50 million people, used cell phone towers, government databases and even village volunteers over the next five days to find almost everyone on the list -- from attendees to the people they had been in close contact to fellow travellers.

The search is part of a nationwide manhunt for thousands of people linked to an outbreak of coronavirus at the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat group in a cramped corner of New Delhi, which is propelling a surge of cases in India, the world’s second most populous country after China.

“We have almost tracked everybody,” a senior Andhra Pradesh health official told Reuters.

Authorities have found and quarantined 9,000 people connected to the headquarters or their close contacts, India’s federal interior ministry said on Thursday. Officials from at least three states said they were looking for hundreds more linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz building, which serves as a hostel and center for missionary workers from all over the world.

The outbreak is the largest cluster reported in India, according to federal and state health department data. It presents a major challenge to the country of 1.3 billion people, where high population density and a rudimentary public health system risk undermining the fight against the disease that has killed tens of thousands of people worldwide.

With authorities concerned the outbreak has spread the virus across India, the incident has fanned communal tensions just weeks after Hindu-Muslim riots in the capital killed more than 50 this year. [nL4N2AZ2SW]

More than 450 coronavirus cases and at least eight deaths have now already been linked to Tablighi Jamaat in India, according to data from state governments.

That accounts for about a fifth of the more than 2,000 infections reported by India’s federal health ministry, which has said there have been 53 deaths. More than 950,000 infections have been reported globally, according to a Reuters tally.

The group also held big gatherings in February and March that led to a mass outbreaks in Malaysia and Pakistan, respectively, according to officials in those countries. [nL4N2BO38Z][nL4N2BB0KB]

A spokesman for the Tablighi Jamaat group, Mujeeb ur Rehman, denied that the headquarters was a big source of India’s coronavirus cases: “India by then had already hundreds of cases. So, it will be wrong to say that Markaz was a major source of outbreak in the country.”





CRAMPED CONDITIONS

Tablighi Jamaat is an orthodox Islamic missionary movement with members across the world. Thousands of people from across Asia and elsewhere gather at its global headquarters in New Delhi’s densely-populated Nizamuddin West neighbourhood famous for its Sufi shrines and kebab stalls.

The six-story building includes large halls where prayers are held and sermons delivered. At night, it turns into sleeping quarters for 200-300 people on each floor, said one attendee from West Bengal state, who said he attends courses there twice a year and gave only his first name.

On March 13, two weeks after the group held a meeting in Malaysia that emerged as a source of hundreds of coronavirus cases across Southeast Asia, Tablighi Jamaat’s members gathered in New Delhi, including nearly 200 Indonesians and Malaysians, according to two top Tablighi leaders interviewed by Reuters. [nL8N2BA2VP]

The headquarters typically hosts between 2,000-4,000 people on most days, with events scheduled at least a year in advance, the two leaders said.

"We have a transparent system and we respect the rules of the country," one of the leaders said.

On March 16, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a ban on all gatherings of more than 50 people, except weddings, in an effort to contain the outbreak.

But the Tablighi leaders said their headquarters remained open for several days until Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a one-day citizen's curfew on March 22.