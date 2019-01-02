Relive the golden age of gaming and save 44% with the PlayStation Classic console

Twitter More

Facebook More

Some of the new games released this year truly pushed the boundaries of what we can expect from the gaming industry. Mind-blowing graphics, intense gameplay, and stunning soundtracks seem to be becoming the norm.

It's a great time to be a gamer, but sometimes you just need a quick hit of nostalgia. Sony has now released the PlayStation Classic console preloaded with 20 of the best PlayStation games, including Final Fantasy VII, Grand Theft Auto, Resident Evil, Tekken 3 and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six.

This new release is a miniature recreation of the original PlayStation console and includes a HDMI cable to connect directly to a TV and two wired controllers meaning you can settle old scores with your friends. The PlayStation Classic console also features a built-in virtual memory card, so you can save your adventures as you switch between your old favourites. Read more...

More about Playstation, Mashable Shopping, Shopping Solo, Shopping Uk, and Uk Deals