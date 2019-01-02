Relive the golden age of gaming and save 44% with the PlayStation Classic console

Some of the new games released this year truly pushed the boundaries of what we can expect from the gaming industry. Mind-blowing graphics, intense gameplay, and stunning soundtracks seem to be becoming the norm.

It's a great time to be a gamer, but sometimes you just need a quick hit of nostalgia. Sony has now released the PlayStation Classic console preloaded with 20 of the best PlayStation games, including Final Fantasy VII, Grand Theft Auto, Resident Evil, Tekken 3 and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six

This new release is a miniature recreation of the original PlayStation console and includes a HDMI cable to connect directly to a TV and two wired controllers meaning you can settle old scores with your friends. The PlayStation Classic console also features a built-in virtual memory card, so you can save your adventures as you switch between your old favourites. Read more...

