Relive the parades on the Treasure Coast for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2023

Communities on the Treasure Coast celebrated the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with parades and memorials Jan. 15, 2024.

King, born in 1929 in Atlanta, was an American Christian minister, activist, and political philosopher. He was one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.

He is the only non-president whose birthday is a national holiday. His most famous work is his “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963, in which he spoke of his dream of a United States without segregation and racism.

