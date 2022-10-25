Reliving the terror, women testify of being attacked in their CT bedrooms 4 decades ago, as the once cold case come to trial

Two women told a jury in Hartford on Tuesday that 38 years ago they were asleep in their beds when a strange man appeared in the darkness.

The first, then a 25-year-old from Bloomfield, saw his silhouette as he perched on her bedside the night of June 3, 1984. She could also see the shape of a gun through a sliver of light that poured into her bedroom from a streetlight, she told a jury.

The other, then 30, couldn’t see the man at all, but she heard someone in her bedroom. She thought her husband had returned home early from a business trip with his job at ESPN.

Until she heard a strange voice say “I’m not your husband” in the dark, she testified.

Both women were blindfolded, preventing them from seeing the face of the man who allegedly attacked them in a string of four similar attacks that struck suburban areas in Bloomfield, Windsor, Rocky Hill and Middletown, where the women were living in apartments or condominiums with sliding doors.

On Tuesday, nearly four decades later, they finally took the stand in court to share their stories.

The women, identified only as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, both testified on the first day of the trial of Michael Sharpe, a 71-year-old former Connecticut charter school CEO who is facing four counts of kidnapping in connection to the attacks.

Both walked the jury through everything they remember from the night they were attacked so long ago. Investigators believe that Sharpe carried out the attacks on the women, but the statute of limitations on sexual assault - five years in 1984 - has long run out.

The cases had gone cold, but in 2020, a relative’s genetic testing led police to take a DNA sample from Sharpe’s trash that connected him to DNA from the rapes, a match later confirmed with a court-ordered DNA test.

Prosecutors say they are confident that they can prove Sharpe kidnapped the four women because each woman was blindfolded, threatened with a weapon and felt as though they could not leave while the attacker was in their home. Kidnapping is defined in Connecticut law as defined by state law as “restraining someone with the intent to prevent their liberation.”

Investigators allege that Sharpe entered the women’s homes late at night through sliding doors. He told them that he had just shot someone and was being chased by police. He needed a place to hide, he told Jane Doe 1, making her sniff the gun he had allegedly just fired, she testified.

He told Jane Doe 2 he needed money to escape the police and scolded her when he found little cash in her purse.

“How am I supposed to get anywhere with $4?” she told the jury she remembers him asking.

All four women said their attacker stayed in their home after the attacks, doing things such as running water from the faucets, removing their landline phones from the walls, rummaging through their belongings and asking if they had any lunch meat so he could make a sandwich, according to court testimony and records.

Later this week, the other two victims also are expected to testify.

Jane Doe 1 took the stand first in the trial, answering dozens of questions about a clearly agonizing memory.

She was working as an engineer and living with a roommate on the night of her attack, when she came home, did some things in the kitchen, rearranged some plants, locked the doors, shut off the lights and then went to bed.

She woke up about 30 minutes later to a man sitting on her bed, rubbing her arms.

“I thought it was a joke, like a dream,” she said in court. But then she made out a silhouette of a stranger.

“I knew it wasn’t anybody that I knew,” she said.

Jane Doe 1 told the jury she was shaking as the man told her to calm down in a quiet, yet deep and aggressive voice. He ordered her to blindfold herself with her own scarf after going through her drawers.

Her hands were tied until he untied them and asked her to touch him to “relax him,” Jane Doe 1 told the jury.

She knew her roommate was home, but she didn’t call out for help, she told the jury, because she didn’t want him to hurt either of them. She said she had heard him place something heavy and hard, like the gun he claimed to have, on the glass top of her nightstand.

He took off his clothes, touched her, sexually assaulted her and then asked if she wanted to have sex, she testified.

“I said ‘I don’t do that,’” she recalled. And then he climbed on top of her and raped her, she testified.

Before leaving, he went through her things, and stayed in her house for what she said felt like forever. He ordered her not to leave her room, go downstairs or call the police. So, until the next morning, she stayed blindfolded alone in the dark, she testified.

Jane Doe 2 recalled a similar night in which she said repeatedly that she was just trying to survive.

She had watched a movie and gone to bed, her husband out of town on a work trip. She awoke to an intruder in her bedroom. He told her he was not going to hurt her “if she cooperated,” she told the jury.

He held a gun to her temple, she said in court, and told a similar story that he had told Jane Doe 1: “He needed money to get out of the state because he had shot someone and the pigs were looking for him,” Jane Doe 2 told the jury.

His voice “was very calm, not nervy, not jumpy,” she said, and he ordered her to blindfold herself with a sash from a multicolored dress in her closet and then add a scarf to make sure she couldn’t see as he held her arm and guided her downstairs to get money from her pocketbook. She only had a few dollars.

She tried to lie to save herself, she told the jury: she said her husband might be home any minute, she said she was menstruating, she said she had cancer. But he wasn’t deterred. He gave her towels from her bathroom to lay on the bed and he raped her, too, she testified.

Then, he asked for something to eat and went through her refrigerator while she remained blindfolded in bed, she testified.

“I was fearful for my life, I wasn’t going to do anything to provoke him. I wanted to survive,” she testified.

Both women who testified Tuesday were taken to hospitals after their attacks and had rape kits performed. DNA from their attacks was preserved for many years, despite the case going cold, allowing investigators to make the match two years ago.

Both said that they never saw their attacker because it was dark, and then they were blindfolded, and said that at the time of initial interviews with police they told detectives that they believed their attacker was white. Sharpe is Black.

Investigators said Tuesday that they created victim profiles to identify whether the four women had anything in common: if they worked with any of the same people, if their family members or significant others did, if they had any ties to a common acquaintance. There were none.

Detectives suspected a single criminal committed the four attacks because of similar descriptions of speech, demeanor and proximity to Interstate 91 and Route 9 and, in April 2003, the crime lab linked the four assaults to one DNA donor.

Prosecutors Tuesday also called to the stand previous law enforcement officers who worked with the Middletown Police Department and Bloomfield Police Department at the time of the attacks, questioning them about evidence recovered from the victims’ homes, like a gray, green and white striped bed sheet and a brown bath towel.

Current law enforcement officers testified that when they were asked by cold-case investigators to recover evidence after Sharpe was allegedly linked to the crime, they could not find any evidence from the decades-old cases in their storage.

While the case went cold, Sharpe was convicted of forgery for falsifying documents in a $415,000 real estate fraud case. He was a real estate manager for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system in San Francisco a few years later and was convicted of embezzling more than $100,000 before returning to Connecticut to sell expansions of his mother’s education initiative, the Jumoke Academy program.

Sharpe is free from custody on a promise to appear. He appeared in court on Tuesday wearing a red quarter-zip sweater under a navy blue blazer, with a matching red Black Dog brand ball cap. If convicted by the jury, he could face up to 100 years behind bars.

Sharpe’s trial began about 10 a.m. Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court before a six-person jury. The trial is expected to continue Wednesday.

The trial is expected to last six to seven days, court officials said, then the jury will begin deliberating.