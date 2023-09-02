Relocated gymnastics training facility sets a high bar in the Valley

Sep. 2—SUNBURY — Gym Starz Gymnastics has trained aspiring gymnasts and dancers in Central Pennsylvania for 45 years.

What began in 1978 as the dream visions of founders John and Beth Campbell in their backyard, is now a state-of-the-art, 16,000-square-foot location at 206 Armory Road, in Sunbury.

On Thursday afternoon, second-generation owners Gary and Angie Heckman welcomed area stakeholders and media for a ceremonial ribbon cutting. state Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver was on hand to congratulate the Heckmans.

"It's nice to see the business we started to carry on," said John Campbell.

Next Saturday, Sept. 8, is an open house, said Gary Heckman.

The Heckmans took the space in 2022 and have been holding classes since then.

"There was a point, before we took this location, we had to decide if we wanted to continue the business," Gary Heckman said. "It was a big decision. But we have been humbled by all the community support."

The newly-renovated facility boasts cutting-edge training amenities, experienced coaches, and a community that strives to make athletes of all ages and ability levels feel cared for and supported, the Heckmans said.

"Everything you might need to train is here," Angie Heckman said. "And it can be done safely."

Gary Heckman said it's gratifying to get to this point, but there's still work to be done.

"It's a work in progress," he said. "We are continuing renovation work, as we can afford it. Besides the main floor exercise area, there will even be an exercise room upstairs for the kids."

The structure has quite a history, as an armory and then a venue for events, such as the Northumberland County Fair.

Bucknell's Small Business Development Center (SBDC) assisted the Heckman family in establishing the Gym Stars brand.

"We advised Gary and Angie on promoting and marketing their business," SBDC Director Steve Stumbris said. "We also suggested what the online presence for Gym Starz should be so that they could share it with an even broader community, their facility."

SBDC helped the Heckmans plan an expansion that was financially prudent and set the stage for future growth.

"No question, their entire team was a great help to us," Angie Heckman said.