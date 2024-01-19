Relocation costs discussed at Park Authority meeting

Jan. 18—Muskogee's War Memorial Park Authority is seeking additional sources of funding to help move the USS Batfish to Three Forks Harbor.

Authority chairman Alex Reynolds said the Federal Emergency Management Authority is paying for the original scope of the work, and is willing to work on a second phase.

"We're definitely going to fall short," Reynolds said Wednesday during a War Memorial Park Authority committee meeting. "The city has talked to us about helping us a little bit. We're also going to reach out to the county. I've been in communication with the Creek and Cherokee tribes. Been speaking to Markwayne Mullins' office."

The submarine, credited with sinking 14 enemy vessels during World War II, must move from its present site by the Port of Muskogee terminal because a flood mitigation project will shrink the amount of space available for the War Memorial Park and Museum. It was dislodged from its moorings during a 2019 flood.

According to a 2021 Phoenix story, any reimbursement of costs by FEMA related to the project will be assigned to the city pursuant to an agreement authorizing use of its emergency reserves. FEMA's reimbursement rate is 75 percent, which means the city has committed up to $500,000 to the War Memorial Park Authority for this project that would not be recovered.

The relocation site is along the Arkansas River, between Three Forks Harbor and U.S. 62.

"We now know what we're going to do, now we're jut taking the next step in finalizing everything," Reynolds said Wednesday. He said the park authority will start reaching out to potential contractors and "we'll start putting our needs out there."

Reynolds said there likely could be several contractors doing different phases of uprooting the submarine, moving it down the Arkansas River and setting it back on land at the new location.

"We're taking some big steps forward," he said. "It is up to us to vote on the top three contractors and the top three ideas."

Authority trustees rescinded and reauthorized two votes taken in November approving an invoice and contract with Tulsa contracting firm Bison Civil LLC., regarding construction management on the proposed move. Reynolds, who is related to a firm official, did not abstain from the votes in November. Reynolds corrected himself Wednesday, changing a "yes" vote to "abstain," a few times during the voting.

A final vote reauthorizing the contract with Bison Civil, ended with three trustees voting in favor, two voting no and Reynolds abstaining.

In other business, trustees also heard that 2022 Muskogee High School graduate Blake Simmons, a cadet at the U.S. Naval Academy, has offered to help with the Batfish relocation and has contacted officials with the U.S. Navy.